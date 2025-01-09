Is This the Droid You’re Looking For? We Finally Got a Star Wars Robot, but It’ll Just Pick Up Your Socks

Now this is why people pay attention to CES, the world’s largest annual tech show. All kinds of mad scientist stuff appears to tantalize us, and the minute an engineer says, “Well, but can we put a robot arm on it?” we know that we’ve got a winner for our attention.

It’s doubly impressive that this robotic vacuum from one of the world’s largest robovac manufacturers actually solves a real problem, rather than trying to invent a problem just to A) make money and B) make something cool.

it’s a snap, baby

Its “OmniGrip” arm, with a two-pronged hand, can pick up and move objects out of the way as long as they weigh no more than 300 grams, or about 10.5 ounces. That’s more than enough to move “small items such as socks, small towels, tissue papers, and sandals,” as listed on the Saros Z70 product page.

roborock saros z70 – credit roborock

How smart is it outside the carefully controlled confines of a laboratory or a trade show demonstration course? Would it mistakenly try to pick up the cat’s water dish and spill water on itself? What if it approaches a power strip plugged into the wall (and connected to several devices) and pulls the devices off a table, or it becomes entangled in the wire?

Once we can get a Saros Z70 in our hands for testing, we’ll give it the full obstacle course test. But it’s a compelling proposition, even if there turn out to be some kinks.

Deep down in my heart, I’m imaging the Saros Z70 finishing its thankless task of cleaning up a filthy home, and each night, before retiring to its base station, bumping up against my legs until I crouch down and shake its hand.

armed and probably not dangerous

Roborock hasn’t yet revealed a price for the Saros Z70, but I have to imagine it’ll cost a pretty pretty. A robotic arm is awfully neat, but is it the most expedient way to move obstacles out of a vacuum’s way?

What about a device like the cowcatcher they used to put on steam engine locomotives. Just ram into stray objects the way robovacs have been doing since the beginning of time. But instead of Monster Jamming itself over the obstacle, it just nudges it to one sec?

Vintage illustration of a locomotive – credit getty images

Perhaps, in order to deal with running alongside walls, the catcher would need to angle in just one way, away from the wall, instead of coming to a point, but… What was my point? Oh yeah, that as cool as a robotic arm on a robotic vacuum sounds, will it prove to be overly complicated? Like with almost everything a CES, it’s whet our appetites for more but left us with more questions.

Such as, will it ever solve the Buddhist riddle: what’s the sound of one hand clapping? If you have two of them and they pass by each other, will they high five? Could one of them gain juuust enough sentience to discover that as the mess maker, you’re getting in the way of their primary directive to keep the house clean, and use their arm to eliminate you in your bed? Only time will tell when it becomes available “during the first half of 2025.” Jury’s out on whether it’ll use its arm to remove the wad of cash from your wallet that’ll be needed to buy it.