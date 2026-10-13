Is There a Scream Video Game? All Games and Ghostface Appearances

With Ghostface showing up in everything from Mortal Kombat to Fortnite, you might be wondering whether there is a Scream video game. While the horror franchise has had a mobile adaptation, fans are still waiting for a new standalone title. However, a leaked multiplayer prototype gives us a look at a game that never made it to release.

Is There a Scream Video Game?

Screenshot: Activision Blizzard

At the time of writing, there is no new standalone Scream video game has been officially announced. So if you were hoping for an upcoming Ghostface title with a confirmed release date, there isn’t one yet.

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That said, the series hasn’t completely missed out on getting its own adaptation. An official Scream 4 mobile game was released in 2011 for iOS and Android. Ghostface has also appeared in several other popular titles, although those appearances are guest characters and cosmetics rather than full Scream video games.

There was even an unreleased multiplayer project that surfaced online following a Steam data leak. And based on the footage, it sounds like fans almost got a very different kind of Scream game.

Leaked Scream Video Game Prototype Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

In September 2026, that playable builds of an unreleased Scream project had been discovered in leaked Steam files. The prototype was reportedly developed by Fatshark, the studio behind Warhammer: Vermintide and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

The multiplayer game had players trying to escape Ghostface, while another player controlled the masked killer. If you’ve played Dead by Daylight, you can probably picture the appeal of that setup. However, the reported final build dated back to February 2011, years before Behaviour’s horror game launched.

There is a catch, though. The person who examined the files suggested that the project may have been a pitch to secure the Scream license. That detail remains speculation, so the footage shouldn’t be treated as proof that an officially licensed game was approved for release.

All Scream Video Games List

Screenshot: NetherRealm

The list of standalone Scream games is pretty short. Below is the released mobile adaptation, followed by the unreleased project discovered in the Steam leak.

Standalone Scream Games

Title Release Date Platforms Scream 4 / SCRE4M April 2011 on iOS; Android release also reported in 2011 iOS, Android

Scream 4 was a tie-in to the fourth movie and let players take control of Ghostface. Contemporary coverage places its iOS launch in April 2011, although release listings differ on the exact day.

Unreleased Scream Projects

Title Release Date Platform Untitled Scream multiplayer prototype attributed to Fatshark Never released; reported final build dated February 2011 PC

The prototype surfaced publicly in 2026, but that was the discovery of an old build rather than a release announcement.

Games Featuring Ghostface

If you mainly want to play as Ghostface, there are more options. The killer has appeared as a playable character, an Operator, and even a suspicious little crewmate. The dates below refer to Ghostface’s arrival, rather than each base game’s original release. Platforms include later ports where applicable.

Title Ghostface Release Date Platforms Dead by Daylight – The Ghost Face DLC June 18, 2019 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ghostface Operator October 19, 2021 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Call of Duty: Warzone -Ghostface Operator in the original game October 19, 2021 PC, PS4, Xbox One; playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility Among Us – Scream Mask and Scream Robes March 31, 2022 PC, iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Mortal Kombat 1 – Ghostface DLC November 19, 2024, early access; November 26, 2024, general release PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Fortnite – Ghost Face Outfit October 10, 2025, US time; October 11 UTC PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, supported iOS and Android devices Mortal Kombat Mobile – Nightmare Ghostface October 15, 2025 iOS, Android

For now, fans hoping for a full Scream adventure will have to keep waiting. The leaked prototype is an interesting look at what could have been, but we still don’t have an announced new game or a release date.