The Secret Garden Recipe

“It starts brilliant blue, but when any sort of acid is added to it, it turns purple. Drink it out of a vase, communal style.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

for the piña colada base:

6 ounces lime juice

8 ounces pineapple juice

8 ounces coconut syrup

8 ounces green Chartreuse

8 ounces white rum

for the cocktail:

6 ounces brewed blue pea flower chai tea

more rum

Directions

1. Blend all piña colada base ingredients together with ice.

2. In a vase or large glass, slowly pour blended ingredients over the blue pea flower chai tea mixed with more rum, allowing the blue to turn reddish/purple. Garnish with a “bouquet” of floral candies.

