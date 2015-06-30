The Secret Garden Recipe

“It starts brilliant blue, but when any sort of acid is added to it, it turns purple. Drink it out of a vase, communal style.”
Servings: 1
Prep time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
for the piña colada base:
6 ounces lime juice
8 ounces pineapple juice
8 ounces coconut syrup
8 ounces green Chartreuse
8 ounces white rum
for the cocktail:
6 ounces brewed blue pea flower chai tea
more rum
Directions
1. Blend all piña colada base ingredients together with ice.
2. In a vase or large glass, slowly pour blended ingredients over the blue pea flower chai tea mixed with more rum, allowing the blue to turn reddish/purple. Garnish with a “bouquet” of floral candies.
