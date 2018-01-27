Sex + Food: Sploshing

Kimberly Kane visits a fetish studio in downtown Los Angeles to meet Mistress Shae, a professional dominatrix who is known for her flair for food. She’s made an art and a business out of helping others explore the erotic world of sploshing—a food fetish that arouses all of your senses and every part of your body from head to toe. Kim spends the day with Mistress Shae learning that sploshing involves the smearing, wiping, slapping, throwing, and drizzling of food products on the body, and then gives the practice a try herself.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in July 2015.