Servings: 1

Ingredients

2 parts Bacardi Carta Blanca

2 parts pineapple juice

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

2 parts coconut water

2 bar spoons caster sugar

Directions

1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Fill the shaker with ice, seal with the lid, and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled.

2. Strain through a fine tea strainer into a chilled glass or a hollowed-out pineapple (filled with crushed ice) and serve.

From How-To: Make a Piña Colada with Barney Toy