Slenderman Fortnite Skin Revealed – Release Date and Bundle Confirmed

Epic Games has revealed the Slenderman Fortnite skin, and dataminers have shared when it is expected to arrive in the Item Shop. Here is when Slenderman is coming to Fortnite, all of its cosmetic items, and its estimated bundle pricing.
Slenderman Fortnite Skin Revealed – First Look
Although the Slenderman Fortnite skin technically made its first appearance in the Fortnitemares 2026 trailer earlier this month, up to this point we haven’t really gotten a clear look at the cosmetic. However, the wait is finally over, as dataminers have decrypted the skin early.
Videos by VICE
For your convenience, we have posted an HD image below to give you a better look at what the Slenderman Fortnite outfit looks like in-game:
The Slender Man Outfit
When Is Slenderman Coming to Fortnite?
The Slenderman Fortnite release date is Thursday, October 22, 2026. The highly anticipated creepypasta skin will be available in the Item Shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, following the daily store refresh.
However, that means the Fortnitemares 2026 collab will arrive on October 23 for some players, depending on their region. To make it easier to track, we’ve created a table below showing when the Slenderman Fortnite skin goes live across major regions:
|Region
|Release date
|Release time
|US Pacific
|Thursday, October 22
|5 PM PDT
|US Eastern
|Thursday, October 22
|8 PM EDT
|Brazil
|Thursday, October 22
|9 PM BRT
|United Kingdom
|Friday, October 23
|1 AM BST
|Central Europe
|Friday, October 23
|2 AM CEST
|South Africa
|Friday, October 23
|2 AM SAST
|United Arab Emirates
|Friday, October 23
|4 AM GST
|India
|Friday, October 23
|5:30 AM IST
|Singapore
|Friday, October 23
|8 AM SGT
|Japan
|Friday, October 23
|9 AM JST
|Australia (Sydney)
|Friday, October 23
|11 AM AEDT
|New Zealand
|Friday, October 23
|1 PM NZDT
Slenderman Fortnite Bundle Items and Estimated Pricing
Finally, dataminers have also revealed the full Slenderman Fortnite bundle that will be sold in the Item Shop. The collab will feature one skin, alongside additional cosmetic items such as a unique pickaxe and Back Bling.
Here is the full Slenderman Fortnite bundle lineup and its estimated individual item pricing:
|Cosmetic
|Item type
|Estimated price
|The Slender Man
|Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Tentacles of the Slender Man
|Back Bling
|400 V-Bucks
|Slender Tendrils
|Pickaxe
|800 V-Bucks
We estimate that the Slenderman Fortnite bundle could cost around 1,600 V-Bucks. That said, this is not confirmed and is an estimated price based on recent bundles and a potential bundle discount.
The estimated individual prices total 2,700 V-Bucks. A 40% discount would bring that to 1,620 V-Bucks, putting our estimate around the 1,600 V-Bucks mark. However, the final price will depend on the discount Epic Games applies when the bundle arrives in the Item Shop.