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Slenderman Fortnite Skin Revealed – Release Date and Bundle Confirmed

The Slenderman Fortnite skin arrives October 22. Here is the first look at the outfit, its release times, bundle items, and pricing.

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Epic Games has revealed the Slenderman Fortnite skin, and dataminers have shared when it is expected to arrive in the Item Shop. Here is when Slenderman is coming to Fortnite, all of its cosmetic items, and its estimated bundle pricing.

Slenderman Fortnite Skin Revealed – First Look

Slenderman Fortnite Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

Although the Slenderman Fortnite skin technically made its first appearance in the Fortnitemares 2026 trailer earlier this month, up to this point we haven’t really gotten a clear look at the cosmetic. However, the wait is finally over, as dataminers have decrypted the skin early.

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For your convenience, we have posted an HD image below to give you a better look at what the Slenderman Fortnite outfit looks like in-game:

The Slender Man Outfit

Slenderman Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

When Is Slenderman Coming to Fortnite?

Slenderman Fortnite Back Bling
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Slenderman Fortnite release date is Thursday, October 22, 2026. The highly anticipated creepypasta skin will be available in the Item Shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, following the daily store refresh.

However, that means the Fortnitemares 2026 collab will arrive on October 23 for some players, depending on their region. To make it easier to track, we’ve created a table below showing when the Slenderman Fortnite skin goes live across major regions:

RegionRelease dateRelease time
US PacificThursday, October 225 PM PDT
US EasternThursday, October 228 PM EDT
BrazilThursday, October 229 PM BRT
United KingdomFriday, October 231 AM BST
Central EuropeFriday, October 232 AM CEST
South AfricaFriday, October 232 AM SAST
United Arab EmiratesFriday, October 234 AM GST
IndiaFriday, October 235:30 AM IST
SingaporeFriday, October 238 AM SGT
JapanFriday, October 239 AM JST
Australia (Sydney)Friday, October 2311 AM AEDT
New ZealandFriday, October 231 PM NZDT

Slenderman Fortnite Bundle Items and Estimated Pricing

Slenderman Fortnite Bundle Items
Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, dataminers have also revealed the full Slenderman Fortnite bundle that will be sold in the Item Shop. The collab will feature one skin, alongside additional cosmetic items such as a unique pickaxe and Back Bling.

Here is the full Slenderman Fortnite bundle lineup and its estimated individual item pricing:

CosmeticItem typeEstimated price
The Slender ManOutfit1,500 V-Bucks
Tentacles of the Slender ManBack Bling400 V-Bucks
Slender TendrilsPickaxe800 V-Bucks

We estimate that the Slenderman Fortnite bundle could cost around 1,600 V-Bucks. That said, this is not confirmed and is an estimated price based on recent bundles and a potential bundle discount.

The estimated individual prices total 2,700 V-Bucks. A 40% discount would bring that to 1,620 V-Bucks, putting our estimate around the 1,600 V-Bucks mark. However, the final price will depend on the discount Epic Games applies when the bundle arrives in the Item Shop.

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