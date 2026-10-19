Slenderman Fortnite Skin Revealed – Release Date and Bundle Confirmed

Epic Games has revealed the Slenderman Fortnite skin, and dataminers have shared when it is expected to arrive in the Item Shop. Here is when Slenderman is coming to Fortnite, all of its cosmetic items, and its estimated bundle pricing.

Slenderman Fortnite Skin Revealed – First Look

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although the Slenderman Fortnite skin technically made its first appearance in the Fortnitemares 2026 trailer earlier this month, up to this point we haven’t really gotten a clear look at the cosmetic. However, the wait is finally over, as dataminers have decrypted the skin early.

Videos by VICE

For your convenience, we have posted an HD image below to give you a better look at what the Slenderman Fortnite outfit looks like in-game:

The Slender Man Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

When Is Slenderman Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Slenderman Fortnite release date is Thursday, October 22, 2026. The highly anticipated creepypasta skin will be available in the Item Shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, following the daily store refresh.

However, that means the Fortnitemares 2026 collab will arrive on October 23 for some players, depending on their region. To make it easier to track, we’ve created a table below showing when the Slenderman Fortnite skin goes live across major regions:

Region Release date Release time US Pacific Thursday, October 22 5 PM PDT US Eastern Thursday, October 22 8 PM EDT Brazil Thursday, October 22 9 PM BRT United Kingdom Friday, October 23 1 AM BST Central Europe Friday, October 23 2 AM CEST South Africa Friday, October 23 2 AM SAST United Arab Emirates Friday, October 23 4 AM GST India Friday, October 23 5:30 AM IST Singapore Friday, October 23 8 AM SGT Japan Friday, October 23 9 AM JST Australia (Sydney) Friday, October 23 11 AM AEDT New Zealand Friday, October 23 1 PM NZDT

Slenderman Fortnite Bundle Items and Estimated Pricing

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, dataminers have also revealed the full Slenderman Fortnite bundle that will be sold in the Item Shop. The collab will feature one skin, alongside additional cosmetic items such as a unique pickaxe and Back Bling.

Here is the full Slenderman Fortnite bundle lineup and its estimated individual item pricing:

Cosmetic Item type Estimated price The Slender Man Outfit 1,500 V-Bucks Tentacles of the Slender Man Back Bling 400 V-Bucks Slender Tendrils Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks

We estimate that the Slenderman Fortnite bundle could cost around 1,600 V-Bucks. That said, this is not confirmed and is an estimated price based on recent bundles and a potential bundle discount.

The estimated individual prices total 2,700 V-Bucks. A 40% discount would bring that to 1,620 V-Bucks, putting our estimate around the 1,600 V-Bucks mark. However, the final price will depend on the discount Epic Games applies when the bundle arrives in the Item Shop.