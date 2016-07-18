Hold Up, Sneakbo Just Released the Smash of the Summer

This article was originally published on Noisey UK

Any track that opens with an air horn and cuts straight to a shot of someone riding a jet-ski in a tropical climate is probably announcing a bid for the sound of the summer 2016. Premiering below is the video for “Too Cool (Right Here)”—the new single from Brixton MC Sneakbo and Nyla, which includes both of those things and more. After being dragged into The Great Chip Vs Yungen Beef of 2016, and jumping on stage with Mixpak at this year’s Culture Clash, Sneakbo has come through with a sun-soaked banger, enlisting Kingston artist Nyla on vocals, just in time for Jamaican summer and that one week in the UK where the temperature creeps above 20.

To conclude: “Huge fan, I’m inspired by his movement.” – Drake on Sneakbo, 2012.

Watch below.