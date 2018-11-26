Sophiegrophy Could Be Australia’s First Trap Star

Truly great commercial rap is not the easiest thing to come by in Australia; the larrikin sing-song rap that was popularised by artists like Hilltop Hoods and Bliss ‘n’ Eso in the mid-2000s has been in decline for a while now, and those artists never managed to cross the pond even in their heyday. Over the past couple of years, a few contenders for Australia’s first true crossover star have emerged—Manu Crook$, Arno Faraji, to name two—but not many world-beaters have come by in the recent past. Melbourne-via-New Zealand-via-Nigeria rapper Sophiegrophy is looking to change that: since releasing her debut single in late 2017, Sophie has been consistently levelling up in terms of quality and popularity, racking up streams on Spotify and garnering praise from the likes of Beats 1’s Ebro Darden.

Her latest single—the sly, confident “Caution”—feels like a huge jump forward for the rapper. Dripping with charisma, the video finds Sophie hanging out around Melbourne and doing nothing in particular. Despite the simple concept, Sophie is magnetic—if you could gauge someone’s future success through how charismatic they are on film, Sophie would be a clear winner. “What you see is just an illusion of thugness,” Sophie says of the video. “Deep down I’m just a sweetheart. I’ma destroy you with kindness.” Watch “Caution” above.



Sophiegrophy is playing the Noisey Holiday Party in Melbourne on Tuesday 4th December, along with Katie Dey, Spike F—, Good Morning, Shogun and Waterfall Person. Grab the details here.