Stop Everything, Danny Brown is Back With “When It Rain”

We’ve been waiting for something new from Detroit legend Danny Brown for a while now. More than a while, in fact. It’s been three years since the magnificent Old dragged us headfirst into his world. Since then we’ve had hints and nudges towards new material, not least last month’s premiere of a brilliant new documentary on the man.

But now he’s back. Properly back. With a song and a video and everything. “When it Rain” is an abrasive, sinister track that has Brown in full flow. The beat glitches and snarls in equal measure while Brown speeds up, rarely finding the time to take a breath, stringing every bar out. It’s all laid over fading VHS clips that cut in and out of color filters like a bad trip, jumping back and forth between present day shots of Brown himself, odd stock footage, and shots of old fashioned Detroit jitting.

Brown will be on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show tomorrow at 1pm EST talking about the track and what the next few months have in store. That’ll be worth listening to.

Watch it below.