Style Rider: George Maple Needs Polaroids and Fluffy Coats to Stay Sane on the Road

Soulful songstress George Maple first really caught our attention when she provided the vocals for Flume’s “Bring You Down” back in 2012. The Australian R&B singer began going solo with her own work over the past few years and has done a few big collaborations, not least her most recent GoldLink collaboration, “Sticks And Horses.” A lot of her music is about sex, and her latest single is no different, but by adding greed and power into the mix, it’s a song that soars.

Since Maple has come into her own more, she’s been spending more time on the road. So, we caught up with the singer-songwriter about the tour necessities that help her stay balanced.

Videos by VICE

INSTAX CAMERA AND FILM

I have instax film on my rider. I like leaving a Polaroid with the venue or festival in every city I travel to: it’s like signing the wall.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS

If I could bring my family and friends everywhere i would; I always try and make time for the people I love. My favourite moments are when I’m able to hang with my family and friends at shows. It’s really special to be able to do that on the road.

JH AUDIO ‘IN EARS’

Noise cancelling in-ear molds shut out the rest of the world before a show. I’ll often be found dancing around in a room listening to Kendrick Lamar before a show.

FLUFFY COAT

I need this to take on planes and to wear on early morning shoots. Oversized fluffy coats are actually very practical. The only thing is they’re difficult to put in the suitcase. I use it as a blanket on the plane.

ASAP SKIN CARE

My skin really struggles on the road with all the air conditioning, makeup, city pollution, and planes. I am determined to tame it and ASAP skin care is the best I have found so far.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.