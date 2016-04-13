The Completo Recipe

“It should not work. It should not be legal. But something about the temperature contrast of the hot, salty dog and cold, bracing sauerkraut, and the thick layers of intermingling fat in the form of avocado and mayo, just clicks.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 avocados, chilled

kosher salt, to taste

4 foot-long hot dogs

4 large sub/hoagie rolls, sliced open but not split apart

1 cup sauerkraut, rinsed and warmed

1 cup chopped plum tomatoes, chilled

½ cup mayonnaise

Directions

Mash the avocados in a bowl with a fork until smooth. There should be about 2 cups. Season lightly with salt, and chill. Place the hot dogs in a medium pot of cold water and heat over medium. Bring to a simmer, cover, and remove from the heat. Lightly toast the rolls and keep warm. Place a hot dog in a bun and top with sauerkraut and tomatoes. Fill the bun with ½ cup mashed avocado and smooth the top even with the bun. Squirt or swipe with 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise and serve immediately. Repeat to make 4 completos.



Reprinted from The Wurst of Lucky Peach. Copyright © 2016 by Lucky Peach, LLC. Principal photographs copyright © 2016 by Gabriele Stabile. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

From Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Wieners But Were Afraid to Ask

