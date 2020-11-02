This $70 Computer Is a Raspberry Pi Built Into a Keyboard

The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile tiny computers on the market. With a little knowledge and the right kit, the Pi can become a digital camera, a miniature iMac, or an ad blocking machine. Many Raspberry Pi projects require a mouse and keyboard. Now the Raspberry Pi Foundation has released the Raspberry Pi 400—a personal computer version of the Raspberry Pi with the Pi itself built into the keyboard. Prices start at $70.

The Raspberry Pi 400 has a 64-bit processor, 4GB of RAM and two HDMI micro ports that support 4K video at 60fps. “Raspberry Pi 400 is ideal for surfing the web, creating and editing documents, watching videos, and learning to program using the Raspberry Pi OS desktop environment,” the Raspberry Pi Foundation said in a spec sheet.

The kit comes with the keyboard, power supply, and a standard micro HDMI to standard HDMI cable. The mouse, and storage are optional. The kits start at $70 and can be purchased through the Raspberry Pi Foundation website.