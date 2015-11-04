This Drop Shot is Filthy and Hypnotic

Benoit Paire dropped this little bit of filth against Gilles Simon at the Paris Masters yesterday. Go ahead and try to watch it just once. Paire lunged and slid across the court, barely getting his racket under the ball for a backspin-heavy slice that juuuuust made it over the net by a nose.

It had so much spin on it he almost hit himself in the head with the shot and, it almost bounced back over the net.

This is what GIFs were made for. Paire wound up losing to Simon, but never mind that, he almost pulled a Federer. That’s better than winning some random tournament.