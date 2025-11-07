Happy Friday!

We’re inching closer to the weekend, and as we do so, the moon is slowly losing light from the sun. We are currently in the waning gibbous phase, which occurs directly after the full moon and just before the last quarter moon. Right now, the moon is 93% illuminated by the sun.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 7, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Gemini—an air sign known for its socialability and curiosity. The moon is currently around 93% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On November 7, the moon is 17.33 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth of eight phases of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the full moon. During this seven-day phase, the moon slowly loses illumination from the sun, appearing smaller each day.

According to NASA, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini

Today’s waning gibbous moon is in the air sign of Gemini, a particularly communicative, witty, and intellectual sign. During this time, you might find yourself craving deep or complex conversations and new adventures.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Gemini manifests itself by the need for changes and spontaneity. Safety lies in thinking about your feelings and sharing them with others. You can be more talkative and speak with ease these days. You might have a better ability to keep a cool head, but beware, [a] cold heart can discourage others. Harmony of thinking and feeling is important.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The moon is a powerful symbol of life’s natural cycles and its influence on our lives. In fact, many believe the moon itself is a deity to be worshiped and honored throughout its phases. Some even work with the moon’s magic, aligning their routines with each phase.

Particularly, the waning gibbous moon is a time of deep reflection and introspection. It symbolizes gratitude and the need for self-care as we move into the second half of the lunar cycle.