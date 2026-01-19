Happy Monday! We’ve officially entered a new lunar cycle, giving us the perfect fresh start to our week. Yesterday’s new moon in Capricorn was especially powerful, offering the ideal reset and preparation for the year ahead.

Today, we are in the waxing crescent moon phase. The sun is currently illuminating only 1% of the Earth-facing side of the moon, so you might not be able to spot it in the sky. However, as this phase progresses, the moon will seemingly “grow” in size, as its illumination will increase by the day.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 19, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Aquarius, a humanitarian, individualistic sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 19, the moon is 0.82 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

In other words, we are less than one day into the new lunar cycle.

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle, directly following the new moon phase. During this week-long cycle, the moon “grows” from around 0% illumination to around 50% illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius

Today’s waxing crescent moon occurs in the air sign of Aquarius, also known as the “rebel of the zodiac.”

According to Astroseek, right now, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because [the] moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon marks the beginning of the lunar cycle, representing a fresh start and new beginnings. This phase is the perfect opportunity to set intentions and manifest your desires for the lunar cycle ahead. For example, if you’re trying to call in a more fulfilling social life, you might set the intention to attend more community events or reach out to an old friend.

This phase symbolizes hope, renewal, growth, and potential. If you’re feeling more inspired and determined, don’t waste that refreshed energy. Now’s the time to put yourself out there and hustle.