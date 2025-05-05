‘V Rising’ Has Shown Me That, Sometimes, It’s Good To Be Extremely Late to the Party

Back in 2022, a little survival crafting game took the world by storm: V Rising. Here, you play as a vampire. The concept sounded incredible, but the always-online landscape of the game was not my cup of tea. But, after countless updates and a full version 1.0 release, V Rising is in a much better position for players like me to finally join in. And while I may be three years late to the party, this game immediately stuck its fangs in me and won’t let go.

Now That ‘V Rising’ Has a Proper Offline Mode, I Can Finally Swoop in and Enjoy It

I joined the “Survival Crafting” train late, as it is, and V Rising was always one of the most interesting additions to the genre. Being able to play as a vampire in any game is always a treat. But having to actually plan your routes for daytime exploration, sucking blood to survive, all while building the massive castle of your dreams? It sounded like the perfect type of game for me. But I’m also one of those types of people who hate the idea of all of my progress being wiped out by someone who was logging in later in the day and robbing me blind. So I waited. I wanted to see if V Rising would get a proper single-player mode, which it received in a hotfix.

So, I bought it. And it sat in my Steam library for longer than I’d like to admit. But I finally summoned the gumption to start it up this weekend. All I can say is that I’m glad that I checked this one out. It’s gorgeous and just an absolute joy to play on something like the PlayStation Portal.

At Least I Don’t Need To Worry About Someone Destroying My Castle

Now that I don’t need to worry about getting griefed in the game, too? Maybe I could introduce my wife to it, as I think it’s something she could easily get behind, too. Sometimes, waiting is the key to enjoying a game, and V Rising was yet another way to remind me of that. Alongside the addition of an offline/single-player mode, a wealth of new content has been made available for V Rising. The Castlevania crossover was what made me initially interested in booting it up for the first time, but I just never got around to it. Now? I’ve got all the time in the world to dive into this dark, disturbing world.

Yes, I’m also one of those people who haven’t played Elden Ring yet, either. I just bought that game for the first time a few weeks ago. I’m eager to finally jump into that one, too. Missing out on the hype surrounding a game release can give you a sense of FOMO, that’s for sure. But other times, marinating in what makes a game interesting, exciting, and most of all, beloved by a large group of people, can somehow get you even more hyped. Now that I understand the hype behind V Rising? I don’t think I’m going to be able to put this one down for quite some time.