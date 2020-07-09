VICE and Junction 2 Are Bringing Festival Season to Your Bedroom

At the beginning of lockdown you probably thought that, by July, you’d have your beloved festivals back. You imagined yourself in a field somewhere in the UK, listening to your favourite artists by day and ending up face down in the mud by night.

Sadly, this is not the case. But while all IRL festivals might be cancelled, this weekend Junction 2 – the house and electronic festival usually held in London’s Boston Manor Park – is hosting an entirely digital event, J2v Virtual Festival, which you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Videos by VICE

This year, VICE has teamed up with Junction 2 to bring you the Hex Stage, which will feature live sets from DJs like Saoirse b2b Shanti Celeste, and Effy, from 6PM on Saturday the 11th of July.

As well as music, VICE and J2v will be hosting the Speaker’s Corner from 6PM on Sunday the 12th of July, which will feature a mixture of panels and films exploring the lack of diversity in the music industry and the growing electronic music community in Palestine.

You can watch the livestreams via the VICE UK Facebook page. Check out the full line-up for VICE’s Hex Stage and the Speaker’s Corner below: