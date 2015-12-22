[Visual Dictionary] 21st Century Surrealism

We asked some of our favorite artists to visually define some ideas and genres we felt had a big presence in 2015. Painter and illustrator Alex Andreev addresses Surrealism, and how we use modern technology to visualize the same concepts and feelings that drove Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, and Joan Miró’s mad artwork.

“There’s an internet-friendly wave of surrealism that draws on the work of the masters, but updates them for the 21st century. Some have done this by applying new tech like 3D animation or modern filmmaking, while others incorporate modern ideas into classic painting techniques or illustration. This two-headed creature represents the divide, yet unity between the two branches.”

Surrealist artists to check out:

Rob Gonsalves,

The Sun Sets Sail, 2015

+Rob Gonsalves

+Sergio Garcia

+Fabrice Monteiro

+Canadá

Screencap from Tame Impala’s “Less I Know the Better” by Canadá, via

+Erik Johansen

+Gajiba Grusaite

+Daniel Aristizábal

+Eva Papamargariti

+Gabriel Isak

+Laurent Chéhère

Laurent Chéhère,Nature Morte / Still Life, 2015

+Michael Pelletier

+Frances Adair Mckenzie

+Daniel Barreto

+Alan Warburton

+Loot Interactive

+Ceslovas Cesnakevicius

Ceslovas Cesnakevicius, 2015

+Charlie Davoli

+Juan Travieso

+Igor Kochmala

+The Dopamine Collective

+Specular

+Kyttenjanae

Kyttenjanae, 2015

See more of Alex Andreev’s work on his website.

