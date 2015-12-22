[Visual Dictionary] 21st Century Surrealism

We asked some of our favorite artists to visually define some ideas and genres we felt had a big presence in 2015. Painter and illustrator Alex Andreev addresses Surrealism, and how we use modern technology to visualize the same concepts and feelings that drove Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, and Joan Miró’s mad artwork.
“There’s an internet-friendly wave of surrealism that draws on the work of the masters, but updates them for the 21st century. Some have done this by applying new tech like 3D animation or modern filmmaking, while others incorporate modern ideas into classic painting techniques or illustration. This two-headed creature represents the divide, yet unity between the two branches.”
Surrealist artists to check out:
