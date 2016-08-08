Wagyu with Celery Root and Kale Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
for the wagyu:
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) piece wagyu
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
for the celery root truffle pureé:
4 cups celery root, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
3 ½ ounces|100 ml extra virgin olive oil
heavy cream, to taste (optional)
truffle oil (3 grams per kilogram of puree |0.1 ounce per 4 cups of puree)
2.1 ounces|60 grams summer truffle
for the kale puree:
5 heads of kale, trimmed, stalks removed
3 gallons salted water and baking soda
1 cup kosher salt
2 tablespoons baking soda
white chicken stock
xanthan (optional)
for the kale salad:
1 head of Tuscan kale, trimmed and thinly sliced
fresh lime juice, to taste
kosher salt, to taste
4 radishes, thinly sliced
radish flowers, for garnish
kale leaves
olive oil, to taste
for the beef jus:
7 ounces|198 grams ground beef
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
4.2 cups|994 ml chicken jus
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
kosher salt, to taste
fresh lemon juice, to taste
Directions
- Make the wagyu: Remove the fat and silver skin from the chuck flap of the beef. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Vacuum pack and cook at 125°F|51°C for 24 hours. Allow to cool. Alternatively, heat olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Season the wagyu with salt and pepper and cook, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness. Transfer to a cutting board and allow to rest for at least 10 minutes before carving.
- Make the celery root purée: In a skillet, heat the olive oil over high. Add the celery root and cook with a lid (no color should be obtained). Purée immediately. Add the cream and xanthan, if using. Once smooth and glossy, add 3 grams of truffle oil per kilogram of puree (0.1 ounce per 4 cups of puree) and the summer truffle.
- Make the kale purée: Heat the 3 gallons of water, salt, and baking soda to a rolling boil. Blanch kale for 3 to 4 minutes, until tender and green. Refresh kale in a large ice bath. Drain. Purée and add chicken stock until smooth and the correct consistency is achieved. Finish with 0.5 of xanthan (if using).
- Make the kale salad: Toss the kale with the lime juice and salt. Toss the kale leaves and radish slices with lime juice, olive oil, and salt.
- Make the beef jus: In a large skillet, heat olive oil. Add ground beef, cook, stirring and breaking up, until browned, about 5 minutes. Take care to remove the fat. Cover ground beef with chicken jus. Reduce and cook for 30 minutes. Strain beef. Whisk in butter and season with lemon juice and salt.
- To serve, slice the beef and arrange on a plate. Dot celery root purée and the kale purée around. Arrange the sliced kale on top. Top with the radish slices and kale leaves and drizzle with the beef jus.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.