Wagyu with Celery Root and Kale Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the wagyu:

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) piece wagyu

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the celery root truffle pureé:

4 cups celery root, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

3 ½ ounces|100 ml extra virgin olive oil

heavy cream, to taste (optional)

truffle oil (3 grams per kilogram of puree |0.1 ounce per 4 cups of puree)

2.1 ounces|60 grams summer truffle

for the kale puree:

5 heads of kale, trimmed, stalks removed

3 gallons salted water and baking soda

1 cup kosher salt

2 tablespoons baking soda

white chicken stock

xanthan (optional)

for the kale salad:

1 head of Tuscan kale, trimmed and thinly sliced

fresh lime juice, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

4 radishes, thinly sliced

radish flowers, for garnish

kale leaves

olive oil, to taste

for the beef jus:

7 ounces|198 grams ground beef

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4.2 cups|994 ml chicken jus

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

kosher salt, to taste

fresh lemon juice, to taste

Directions