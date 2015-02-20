Watch This Now: Putty vs Magnet

Thanks to yet another internet revival (see Tuesday’s paint drips), we’ve become transfixed by Scott Lawson‘s video of metallic putty eating a magnet whole. Seems we’re not alone.
Get swallowed by more of the web’s magnetic putty experiments below.

Visit Scott Lawson’s YouTube channel here.
