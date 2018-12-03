Weekly Horoscope: December 3 – 9

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!

On Monday at 5:22 PM the sun creates friction with nebulous Neptune, pushing us to take action based on clouded judgement. Neptune is the planet of fantasy and deception, so try to remain level-headed and avoid letting your imagination get the best of you. This week, be cautious rather than overly-optimistic.

On Tuesday, communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde at 4:22 PM, wrapping up the year of seemingly endless retrogrades! Action planet Mars was retrograde from late June through late August, draining our stamina and will to function. There was a short breath of air in late summer before love and money planet Venus went retrograde at the beginning of autumn, throwing our value judgements for a loop. The day that Venus ended its retrograde, infamous Mercury retrograde began, creating traffic delays and miscommunications galore. After the long and testing Mars and Venus retrogrades, our regularly scheduled Mercury retrograde seemed like nothing, but finally, this seemingly endless period of bloopers is about to be well behind us. The post-retrograde cleanup period isn’t over until Venus clears its retrograde shadow next week on December 17 and Mercury clears its shadow later in the month on December 24.

A bold inner confidence is drummed up by a new moon in ambitious Sagittarius on Friday at 2:20 AM, inspiring a fresh start in our lives, but not everything is what it seems. Illusions and clouded intuition are the inspiration for the new steps taken with the new moon.

Mercury retrograde will end just hours before this new moon, helping us focus during a time where our direction is clouded by Neptune. This new moon will meet Jupiter, the planet of expansion and exaggeration, and create friction with Neptune, the planet of illusions, inspiring us to take a leap of faith. At 9:12 AM, action planet Mars meets Neptune, increasing our sensitivity to the elements. How will this fare for your sign? Read your weekly horoscope for your sun and rising signs below to find out!

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

A new moon in your sign on Friday brings a fresh emotional perspective which will give you a boost of refreshed energy concerning your personal projects. In the darkness of a new moon, your ability to tap into your inner aesthetic vision is strengthened. As the new moon squares off with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, use this inner vision and aesthetic sensitivity to come up with creative solutions. Making art and getting in touch with your spiritual side is encouraged. With action planet Mars meeting Neptune in a sector of your chart associated with deep, inherited memories and family life, draw inspiration and guidance from your family history.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

If you haven’t kept a good sleep schedule, it’ll finally catch up to you this weekend. Friday’s new moon in Sagittarius puts you in a quiet mood, ready to retreat into your bed, turn off your phone, and let yourself off the grid for a second. If past connections from your social networks have been reaching out to you lately, it’s going to get more intense this week before Mercury ends its retrograde on Thursday afternoon in your house of community. As Mercury moves forward, so do conversations with your extended friend group, preparing you for your solar return at the end of the month.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

This Friday’s new moon offers you a fresh start when it comes to your relationship to your community. Is it time for a social media rebrand? If you were overdue for at least a gentle rebrand or new approach to how you express yourself online, this new moon is perfect for just that. Because it squares off with a creative bundle of planets—action planet Mars and psychic Neptune—your ability to present a fresh perspective will be strong. This week, your “brand” will also have support from the end of communication planet Mercury’s retrograde, which helps you find the right words to say to reach your ideal audience. Whether social media is important to you or not, this week blesses you with a creative sensibility that helps you to stand out from the crowd.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

After psychic Neptune ended its retrograde last week and impulsive Mars entered Pisces last month, your intuition has been bizarrely heightened. As the week inches toward Friday, your instincts are only going to get stronger as Mars gets closer to Neptune (the two planets meet exactly at 9:12 AM). There’s also a new moon in Sagittarius on Friday, which brings a time of increased sensitivity and a focus on our inner voices. For Pisces and Pisces rising, this inner voice is amplified! A sunny, optimistic attitude never hurt anyone, but it is wise to take things with a grain of salt. Neptune blurs reality, and your intuition could very well be based in an overly-idealized fantasy.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

This week brings psychic changes to your subconscious world. Your fighter planetary ruler Mars will be perfectly linked up to psychically sensitive Neptune on Friday morning, giving you a strong gut feeling about what direction you want to take with regards to broadening your horizons. A new perspective and approach to publishing and schoolwork is encouraged by Friday’s new moon, allowing you to tap into the big picture, and your deep feelings about the direction you’re headed in. If you have a bad dream or premonition, listen to your instinct—your brain is trying to tell you something.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The tail end of this Mercury retrograde has been stirring up confusion in your relationships since December 1. On Thursday, whatever upheaval was caused by interpersonal misunderstandings swings back into order as Mercury ends its retrograde and resumes a forward motion through your house of partnerships. Friday’s new moon occurs in a very intimate sector of your chart, encouraging you to have faith in other people—but don’t be naive. This new moon is connecting with Neptune, the planet of fantasy and illusion, and you could be fooled into believing what you want to believe, or what other people want you to believe. Stay grounded at this time. Trusting other people is healthy, but avoid being taken advantage of.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your planetary ruler Mercury finally ends its retrograde on Thursday! The end of Mercury retrograde was especially hectic and busy, putting work back on your desk that you thought was already finished since December 1. Once Mercury swings back into forward motion, so will you, putting the finishing touches on your to-do list once and for all. Friday’s new moon in Sagittarius is major for getting in touch with what the ideal partnership looks like to you. New beginnings in your relationships will be inspired by an intuitive fantasy, so allow yourself to be inspired, but remember that life is not a movie. Allow daydreams to give you a feel for ideal relationships while simultaneously staying grounded.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

This Friday brings a new emotional perspective and renewed energy for your busy work. Busy work is the life of a Cancer during Sagittarius season, and with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, in Sagittarius, it’s hard to clear your plate. The new moon will help you catch a break from the drudgery and look on the bright side. Use this new moon to come up with a fresh, creative approach to your workload that can make your seemingly mundane, everyday ritual spiritually fulfilling. On Thursday, communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde in the creative sector of your chart, giving you the mental acuity to figure out a new approach to your to-do list.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

This weekend has the potential to be incredibly romantically and creatively fulfilling. The new moon in Sagittarius occurs in your house of dating and friendship, bringing you a fresh emotional perspective on all the things you do for pleasure. Being swept off your feet, or being the one to sweep someone off their feet, is in store this weekend. Take your person out and let them know they matter to you. This new moon is contacting two incredibly intuitive planets—Mars and Neptune—helping you pull off a grand romantic gesture that touches a few lives in the process. Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde Thursday in the domestic sector of your chart, allowing recently untangled home and family matters to move forward.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, ends its retrograde in the communication sector of your chart on Thursday, where it’s been fumbling around since December 1, opening up the space in your life to slowly pace yourself and find the right words. Once its retrograde ends, all of the reflection you’ve done since it began on November 16 will pay off, as your research projects move forward with the motion of the planet. Friday’s new moon in Sagittarius will affect your home life and relationships. A new understanding of your roots enables you to make intuitive changes in your partnerships, but don’t be foolish enough to allow others to manipulate you as action planet Mars meets illusive Neptune in the sector of your chart that rules interactions with others.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Sagittarius season really doesn’t know when to shut up. With a cluster of planets in your communication sector, the messages never end—there’s a lot you want to say and do as you lay the groundwork for your highest goals. Friday’s new moon offers the opportunity for you to find your inner direction for writing projects and sharing information—what are the most important things you need to say? Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde on Thursday, helping you answer that question, as you multitask and try to accomplish more work than you even thought was possible. Action planet Mars meets Neptune, the planet of illusions, in your house of daily work on Friday, so your commitments seem to be a godsend this week.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Scorpio on Thursday, which brings you hidden power through next week. With Mercury in your sign, your ability to gracefully formulate your most complex thoughts is strengthened—use this to your advantage! Friday’s new moon offers a refreshed approach to matters of personal resources, meaning your money, of course, but most importantly, your self-esteem—whatever provides the sustenance for you to thrive, is renewed this weekend as you find a creative approach to satisfying material needs. Your fighting planetary ruler Mars meets deceptive Neptune in your house of romance and creativity on Friday morning, heightening your already peaking abilities to express yourself. Your creative self-expression is at a high this week.

