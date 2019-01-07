Weekly Horoscope: January 7 – 13

The energy of the new year is made official this week. On Monday, love and money planet Venus finally leaves obsessive Scorpio and enters opulent Sagittarius at 6:19 a.m., stoking the flames of this week’s insatiable need to get carried away with too much of a good thing. Overdoing it as a means of escapism is a major theme of 2019, as we will experience multiple challenges between the planet of abundance, Jupiter, and the planet of substances, Neptune, the first of which comes on Sunday afternoon at 2:01 p.m.

Conflict between two people who want to do their own thing their own way comes early in the morning on Tuesday, as messenger Mercury squares off with warrior Mars at 5:05 a.m. Short tempers will be tested by stubborn minds.

On Friday, secrets are revealed as the sun meets power planet Pluto at 6:36 a.m., showing the truth about how things are being spun and manipulated. This is a moment where we confront the truth behind our own behavioral patterns, as well.

On Sunday morning, messenger Mercury meets Saturn, helping us draw our mental focus to our responsibilities in preparation for the coming week. This could either compel us to make a to-do list or scare us into avoiding our problems. Instead of being overwhelmed and getting lost in the drunken energy of Sunday afternoon, break down the tasks into smaller, approachable pieces. Be careful, and be safe. Temptation to procrastinate and be irresponsible is around the corner.

All times are in EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Some altercations at home take place near Tuesday as Mercury squares off with Mars, stirring up arguments and fights for dominance. An increased ability to express your frustrations comes Sunday, as messenger Mercury meets Saturn—your planetary ruler—which points to whatever it is you’re stressing out about. Instead of repressing your emotions and pretending that everything is okay, it will now be easier for you to clearly express your concerns about your personal commitments. Just make sure you’re not completely overpowering other people with your own personal agenda. On Friday, when the sun meets Pluto, planet of obsession, you come to terms with your own power and make some pretty hefty demands. Just be sure that you’re playing fair.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

On Sunday, there was a sense of urgency to improve your reputation as a sexy, powerful person as love and money planet Venus pushed over the cusp of Scorpio. On Monday, Venus will be in Sagittarius, your house of community, helping you tap into resources available through your career. Don’t fall for mirages of wealth and abundance in 2019, as expansive Jupiter will square off with elusive Neptune for the first time on Sunday: Remain realistic. During Capricorn season, you flourish while spending time alone and getting your mental facilities operating at optimal productivity. On Sunday morning, you are clued into the things you need to improve your brain space as messenger Mercury meets planet of boundaries, Saturn, helping you meditate.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

With love and money planet Venus entering your house of public reputation on Monday morning, you’re starting to get a wider reputation as a flirt. During this time, people in power find you more attractive, so use this to your advantage during interviews. If you find yourself in a pinch, you’ll have no problem turning on the charm and changing your boss’s mind. This year, be careful when it comes to shirking responsibilities via escapism—it could lead to dangerous situations. This is because of a series of challenges between your planetary ruler, Jupiter, and Neptune, planet of fantasy. You will feel pressured to overdo it by people who have authority over you. Keep your substance use in check—be safe and healthy!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Challenges from your boss (or whoever has authority over you) come Tuesday morning as messenger Mercury squares off with warrior Mars. Someone higher up is going to pick on you and start complaining—you will have no choice but to stand up for yourself and prove that you did things the right way. This weekend, those mistakes will be revealed as the result of somebody else’s deep insecurities as the sun meets power planet Pluto, exposing the manipulative behaviors of those who have power over you. Expect more responsibilities to answer to this Sunday as Mercury meets taskmaster Saturn, making requests that you come into your power and take on a position of authority yourself.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your planetary ruler, attractive Venus, is now in your intimate and psychic house of shared resources. As Venus spends its time in Sagittarius, expect your partnerships to transform as you grow deeper in your mutual trust. If you’re single, this is an appropriate time to change your perspective on love. This transit also has implications for money, like people paying you back, or receiving an unexpected inheritance. During Capricorn season, you see how the things you’ve built can take you great distances. This weekend, it will be easy for you to be too hard on yourself about your ambitions as the sun meets Pluto, planet of obsession. Use this energy to think critically about how to support your long-term vision.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Capricorn season, the new year, time for you to transform and turn your life around…all one in the same! Your love life gets a spark this week as Venus enters Sagittarius on Monday morning, beginning a period of romantic attraction, drawing warmth to your current partnerships, and boosting your ability to attract your intellectual twin flame. Indulge in reading internet drama on Tuesday morning when your planetary ruler, Mercury, squares off with warrior Mars, making your phone time more interesting, but do try to stay out of other people’s business—remember, you have better things to do. This Sunday brings challenging news when Mercury meets planet of hard work, Saturn. If you need help, ask for help: You will get it.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

After a long period of dates and parties, love and money planet Venus enters your house of work and lifestyle Monday morning, making it pleasurable to snap back into your daily routine—a post-holiday godsend. A lot is happening with your relationships during Capricorn season. On Tuesday, somebody says they’re doing one thing, but what they’re actually doing is totally different. This rubs you the wrong way, leading you to assert yourself and implement change as communication planet Mercury squares off with warrior Mars. This weekend, your understanding of a partner deepens as the sun meets planet of obsession, Pluto, enabling you to bond more intensely. On Sunday, you express your commitment to another as Mercury meets planet of responsibility, Saturn.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

As you are busier than ever with work and appointment during Capricorn season, love and money planet Venus enters Sagittarius to spice up your love life, encouraging you to go out and have some fun. On Tuesday, watch out for arguments—you and a coworker won’t see eye-to-eye when messenger Mercury squares off with warrior Mars. If you can work around their short temper, there is potential for interesting and innovative collaborations. A profound breakthrough about your deep-rooted habits and second-nature routines comes Friday when the Sun meets Pluto, affording you a stellar capacity to break bad habits and replace them with good habits, which is especially helpful if you’re working on your New Year’s resolution.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

After doing your research and taking inventory of your romantic values for the past month, love and money planet Venus finally changes signs on Monday, pushing you to take initiative and go get what you want, inspired by the well of confidence and warmth that comes from your deepest memories of fondness and attraction. On Tuesday, conversations with someone you’re dating leads to transformations in your relationship as your planetary ruler Mercury squares off with warrior Mars. You can achieve deeper insight and understanding as to how you hold yourself back or limit yourself when it comes to dating (or if you’re not dating, when it comes to letting go and having fun) when Mercury meets Saturn, planet of responsibilities, on Sunday.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

This Monday ends a long cycle of worrying about your bank account, as your planetary ruler, Venus, finally leaves your house of personal resources. With Venus in Sagittarius, your values realign: Catching up on emails and neighborhood errands becomes of increased importance. On Tuesday, messenger Mercury squares off with warrior Mars, causing prompt action to be taken about whatever roommate complaints you have, so sound off. A wave of nostalgia hits this Friday as the sun meets planet of secrets, Pluto, revealing family secrets and allowing you to dive deep into your childhood memories. Avoid negative self-talk near Sunday as communication planet meets planet of discipline, Saturn. Instead, use this critical energy to ground yourself and create a master plan.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

After a long stint of attractive Venus in your sign, the love and money planet enters Sagittarius on Monday, drawing money into your pockets. Conflict at work arises on Tuesday when messenger Mercury squares off with your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, creating some cognitive dissonance between what you understand was your responsibility and what actually needs to be done. On Friday, the sun meets planet of secrets, Pluto, inspiring you to confront yourself, pick up a pen, and come clean. What you do with this new information is up to you—the rest of the weekend gives you time to decide. On Sunday, communication planet Mercury meets Saturn, giving you a clue of how to responsibly apply Friday’s conversation with yourself.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your week begins swathed with glitter as planet of attraction Venus enters Sagittarius on Monday morning, making you sparklier than ever. You’ll be feeling prettier with Venus in your sign. On Tuesday, as messenger Mercury squares off with warrior Mars, you can talk your way into some good fortune. On Friday, realities surface about being in control of money as the sun meets Pluto, planet of dark obsessions. Use this energy to be honest about greed and materialism. On Sunday, your planetary ruler, Jupiter, squares off with Neptune, planet of fantasy, creating a whimsical, over-the-top carnival of opulence and escapism. It would be wise to ground yourself now—the compulsion for distraction through substance abuse is dangerously strong.

