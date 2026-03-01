Weekly Horoscope: March 1-March 7

The energy feels different this week. A Full Moon eclipse in Virgo rips the lid off whatever you’ve been avoiding and demands receipts. You’ve been coasting in one area of your life, telling yourself it’s fine, manageable, temporary. Then boom. Reality check. Conversations sharpen. Feelings spill. Habits get exposed. And just as you think you’ve regained control, Mars slips into Pisces and muddies the waters. Stay alert, stargazer. Not everything that feels urgent actually deserves your reaction.

Meanwhile, the Sun trines Jupiter and hands out a surge of boldness right when morale dips. Venus flirts with Uranus before merging with Neptune, so desire runs high and logic runs… optional. Some of you will want to risk it all. Some of you will want to disappear. The theme? Discernment. Big emotions, big ideas, big promises. Choose what expands your life, not what distracts you from it.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re running on instinct at the start of the week, but the eclipse in Virgo pulls your focus to your habits. Not your ambition. Not your image. Your habits. Aries, are you actually supporting your own stamina, or are you living off adrenaline and stubbornness? The Moon opposing Mars can make you reactive, especially if someone points out something you already know is off. Annoying. Also accurate.

When Mars slips into Pisces, your fire turns inward. That’s not weakness. It’s recalibration. The weekend brings a smoother rhythm and a chance to act with intention instead of impulse. Adjust your routine before burnout forces it. Power isn’t just how fast you move. It’s how long you can sustain the climb.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your heart wants one thing, your pride wants another, and the Moon opposing Venus makes that split obvious. Someone might not respond the way you hoped, or you realize you’ve been over-giving just to keep things comfortable. Taurus, you hate admitting when you care more than you let on. The Venus-Uranus sextile shakes you out of autopilot, though. A new option appears. A flirtation surprises you. A financial idea feels risky but exciting.

When Venus moves into Aries, your patience thins. You’re less interested in waiting for validation and more interested in going after what you want. Then Venus meets Neptune and the fantasy ramps up. Watch the rose-colored filter. Passion is great. Delusion costs money and dignity. Desire boldly, but keep one foot planted in reality.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde already has you second-guessing your phrasing, and the Virgo eclipse hits your foundations. Home. Security. Old narratives. Gemini, something you’ve been intellectually skimming over demands emotional acknowledgment. The Moon opposing Mercury can trigger a misunderstanding, but look closer. This isn’t about the text. It’s about what you haven’t said.

By the weekend, the Sun conjunct Mercury sharpens your voice again. You get the chance to articulate what the eclipse exposed. Don’t default to charm or humor to smooth it over. Say the uncomfortable thing cleanly. Growth isn’t always glamorous. Sometimes it’s just admitting you’ve outgrown an old coping style.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You start the week reactive, and honestly, a little fed up. The Moon squares Uranus and opposes Mars before sliding into Virgo, so your moods move fast. Cancer, you’re absorbing everyone else’s energy and trying to organize it into something useful. Then the Full Moon in Virgo lights up your communication zone. A truth spills out. A message you’ve drafted in your head for weeks finally gets sent.

Midweek, the Moon opposes Mercury, Venus, Neptune, and Saturn in a row. That’s a lot. Someone disappoints you, or you realize you expected too much without saying it out loud. By the weekend, the Moon in Scorpio fuels courage. Say what you need. Not to control the outcome. To stop carrying feelings that aren’t yours alone.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Full Moon in Virgo hits your money and self-worth zone, and suddenly you’re doing math in your head. Who’s investing in you? Who’s draining you? Leo, you love giving big, but this week asks whether you’re receiving at the same level. Something practical comes into focus. A budget, a boundary, a reality check. It’s not glamorous, but it’s necessary.

Then the Sun trines Jupiter, and your confidence expands in a way that feels earned. A door opens. A risk looks promising. By the weekend, the Sun meets Mercury, and you’re ready to say what you’ve been holding back. Send the pitch. Ask for the raise. Admit the crush. Your voice carries warmth and authority right now. Use it to build something sustainable, not just impressive.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde in Pisces messes with your usual precision, and you hate that. Plans shift. Texts get misread. A comment you meant as helpful lands sideways. Virgo, you pride yourself on getting it right the first time. This week asks you to tolerate imperfection without spiraling. When the Moon opposes Mercury, don’t fire off a correction in the heat of the moment. Sit with it. You might be reacting to an old story, not the present one.

By the weekend, the Sun meets Mercury and your perspective sharpens. The misunderstanding clears. A conversation circles back around. You get another chance to say it better. Use fewer words. Mean them. You don’t have to manage every detail to feel secure. Sometimes growth looks like letting someone else adjust to you.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You feel the imbalance before anyone else names it. The Moon opposing Venus pokes at a dynamic you’ve been smoothing over for weeks. Libra, you’re gifted at keeping things pleasant, even when you’re irritated. Then Venus sextiles Uranus, and a surprise shakes your routine. Someone says what they really think. You consider a choice that would’ve felt too risky last month. It’s exciting and a little destabilizing in a way you secretly enjoy.

When Venus moves into Aries, your patience shortens, and your standards rise. No more hinting. No more hoping someone reads your expression correctly. By the weekend, Venus meets Neptune and fantasy gets tempting. Enjoy the spark, but keep your balance. You deserve passion and follow-through.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re reading between the lines this week, and you’re probably right. The Moon trine Pluto sharpens your instincts and puts you in investigative mode. Scorpio, you don’t miss inconsistencies. You notice who hesitates, who overexplains, who avoids eye contact. It would be easy to confront someone immediately just to watch them squirm. But ask yourself whether you want a confession or a connection.

By the weekend, the Moon squares Pluto and emotions get a little sensitive. A comment hits a nerve. A memory resurfaces. Instead of retreating into silence or going for the jugular, sit with the feeling. What are you protecting? Not every reaction requires a dramatic reveal. Sometimes growth looks like choosing vulnerability over control, even when it feels risky.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You love the big picture, but the Virgo eclipse drags your attention to reputation and responsibility. Sagittarius, something professional or public reaches a turning point. A project ends. A truth surfaces. A standard rises. The Sun trine Jupiter boosts your confidence, so you might feel unstoppable. Just make sure you’re not overselling yourself to avoid sitting with doubt.

Later, the Moon square Jupiter tests your appetite for excess. Overcommitting feels exciting in the moment. Long-term follow-through is the real flex. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer asks you to check whether your expansion aligns with your values. Big opportunities are here. Choose the ones that build your legacy, not just your ego.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re used to carrying the weight without complaint, so when the week feels relatively smooth, you almost don’t trust it. There’s space to breathe, to catch up, to think. Capricorn, that doesn’t mean you need to invent a new mountain to climb. Let things be steady. Not every cycle requires a breakthrough or a crisis to justify your effort.

When the Moon opposes Saturn, a wave of responsibility rolls in. Someone leans on you harder than expected. A deadline feels heavier. Instead of defaulting to stoicism, try saying what you actually need. Strength includes delegation. You don’t have to prove your endurance by doing everything alone. Sustainable ambition asks for rest, honesty, and the courage to admit when you’re stretched thin.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something snaps you out of autopilot right away. The Moon square Uranus can bring a surprise text, a sudden mood swing, or a realization you didn’t see coming. Aquarius, you pride yourself on being unfazed, but this one catches you off guard. Instead of detaching, try staying in it. Your instinct to intellectualize your feelings isn’t always the flex you think it is.

A few days later, the Moon trine Uranus and Venus sextile Uranus bring a welcome shift in tone. A new attraction sparks. An idea gains traction. You feel inspired to change something about your routine or your look. Follow that impulse. Reinvention doesn’t have to be extreme to matter. Sometimes it’s a haircut. Sometimes it’s a boundary. Either way, you’re allowed to evolve in public.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Virgo eclipse lands across your relationship axis, and suddenly, the mirror feels unavoidable. Pisces, someone reflects a pattern back to you. It might sting. It might feel unfair. But it’s useful. The Moon opposing Neptune can blur perception, so don’t jump to martyr mode. Pause before assigning meaning to someone else’s mood.

By the weekend, Venus meets Neptune and romance or creative fantasy surges. You’re magnetic. You’re inspired. Just don’t confuse chemistry with compatibility. The eclipse asked you to see something clearly about how you show up in partnership. Take that insight forward. Love doesn’t require self-erasure. It requires presence.

