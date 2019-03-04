Weekly Horoscope: March 4 – 10

There is a major shift in energy this week. The infamous Mercury retrograde officially starts on Tuesday, asking us to slow down and double check our work. The planet of invention and rebellion, Uranus, changes signs for the first time in seven years, shaking things up in Taurus for the first time in 76 years. There is a new moon in Pisces, which meets with Neptune, the planet of illusions, distorting our intuition. This weekend, the sun connects with Saturn, providing some structure. And lastly, Mars connects with Neptune, helping us take action to follow our dreams.

Mercury retrograde starts on Tuesday, March 5 at 1:19 PM, throwing a wrench into the delicate machinery of our brain space. During Mercury retrograde in Pisces, artistic and abstract thought processes are supported, but anything that requires painstaking attention to detail will need some extra time, and at least a second set of eyes. We started feeling the Mercury retrograde February 19, when the communication planet entered its pre-retrograde shadow. Yes, there is a post-retrograde shadow, too, which gives us space to clean up in the retrograde aftermath—it is from the last day of Mercury retrograde, March 28, until April 16.

Wednesday, March 6 is one of the biggest days of 2019: At 3:35 AM, Uranus enters Taurus for good! We had a sample of Uranus in Taurus last year, from May to November 2018. Technological innovations in art, fashion, and beauty are to be expected in the next seven years. Also on March 6, there is a new moon in Pisces at 11:04 AM. This new moon aligns with dreamy Neptune and the sun meets Neptune at 8:01 PM, distorting reality. Enjoy your imagination now.

The sun connects with Saturn early in the morning on Saturday, March 9, at 2:10 AM, encouraging you to connect with a mentor figure or experienced buddy who can help guide you on the path to manifesting your big, seemingly unrealistic new moon dreams. It’s time to dream big—with lucky Jupiter in ambitious Sagittarius, the bigger the dream, the better.

Mars gently connects with Neptune on Sunday, March 10 at 12:21 PM, which is also a potentially confusing energy. It is a gentle connection, so it can also be ignored if you choose. Tempers can be aggravated based on distorted perception, leading to pettiness. Alternately, this is an initiative to make something beautiful from your dreams—a creative impulse is present and should be followed.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Get in touch with your mental development during this Mercury retrograde March. It’s a good time to check in with your thoughts, since the most abstract and weird ones can be brought up to the surface now. Reflect on how your immediate environment affects your thought processes. Wednesday’s new moon in Pisces heightens your natural empathy and inner voice, although its alignment with foggy Neptune can distort your perception of reality. Use this time to be imaginative, devising flexible, working definitions of what it means to feel successful. Creativity is at its peak this week and Sunday’s impulses for self-expression inspire you to make art.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

This Mercury retrograde brings deep seated thoughts to the surface for review. As Mercury, the cerebral planet of communication, moonwalks through your house of mental health, check in with yourself. Tricky thoughts aren’t easy to grapple with, but recognizing their presence is a good start. Uranus, the planet of surprises, finally leaves your sign this week, moving into your house of personal resources. With Uranus here for the next seven years, it will help you unlearn patterns of greed and materialism. Wednesday’s new moon in Pisces asks you to catch up on rest, and to enter a log into your dream journal.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

There’s a lot happening right now, seemingly coming from nowhere. With Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, entering Taurus for the next seven years on Wednesday, you’re going to be moving off the beaten path. This Mercury retrograde will bring old company back into your life. What faraway, questionable penpals did you used to message in your early days of the internet? Recall your past communities, and realize the ways they made you who you are today. Wednesday’s new moon brings a fresh perspective to networking, online and off. Initiate steps towards some sort of group therapy or art collaboration, if you have access to it, near midweek.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

This Mercury retrograde will slow down work for you. This might be frustrating, but with the regularly retrograde planet as your ruler, flexibility is your strong suit. These road bumps give you time and space to figure out the right path in your career, which allows for the most openness and freedom. The new moon provides a new perspective on your responsibilities. With Neptune, the planet of illusions, aligned with this new moon, there will be fantasies about your projected career path. Your goals are unbelievable, but with lucky Jupiter in ambitious Sagittarius, you can find guidance in your friends through 2019. This will help you see it through.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Wednesday’s new moon in Pisces helps you align with your ultimate philosophy, putting you in touch with a deeper reason for what goes on in your daily routine. Having a strong core belief can center you in a way that allows for success and a positive reputation. This is a theme for the Mercury retrograde as well, reviewing your thoughts in a way that helps you refine your habits and beliefs. After throwing you career curveballs for the past seven years, Uranus, the planet of rebellion, changes signs on Wednesday, inspiring you to move beyond armchair activism over the next seven years.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

This Mercury retrograde cycle asks other people to catch up on what they owe you, a perfect theme for tax season as the messenger planet takes its regularly scheduled break in your house of shared resources. Uranus, the planet of rebellion, moves into your house of fame on Wednesday, spending the next seven years influencing you to make a unique impression on the world. Also on Wednesday, there is a new moon in Pisces in your house of shared resources—a perfect time to start working on your taxes as you gain a renewed interest in your tax return.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You are flexible, Virgo, and during Mercury retrograde, other people are, too. While Mercury is retrograde, make room for others’ tardiness by telling them the event starts 30 minutes earlier than it actually does, especially if you know they’re not the most punctual. Your planetary ruler takes a break now, and you should also give yourself space to reflect on your ideal relationship. Wednesday’s new moon in Pisces occupies your house of partnerships and hits a reset button on your relationships. Reflect on past dynamics and ask yourself what your ideal partnership looks like—then set your standards as high as you want.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re so busy right now that some things have fallen to the wayside. Once Mercury retrograde starts on Tuesday, you’re going to have more space to address the work tasks you’ve been meaning to get to. Reorganizing and redesigning, retrograde prefers re-dos to first steps. The more creative the work, the better it will come out—Mercury in Pisces is not great at reading the fine print. Rebellious Uranus changes signs on Wednesday, beginning a period of financial transformation. You’ve been working hard this Pisces season, and the refreshing new moon on Wednesday encourages you to keep going.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Get back in touch with the things that make you happy this Mercury retrograde. Starting Tuesday, make intentional space in your mind for joy. As Uranus, the planet of rebellion, begins its seven year journey through your partnerships sector on Wednesday, you will find you need more freedom to be yourself in your relationships, finding new and exciting ways to express your commitment. Wednesday’s new moon in Pisces puts you in touch with your pleasure principle—remember what it’s like to have fun and to be young at heart. This Sunday, as your planetary ruler Mars meets with dreamy Neptune, invite a friend to play with you.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Housekeeping is in order this Mercury retrograde cycle. Repairing and rearranging your nest is encouraged during the messenger planet’s off-time, which begins Tuesday. Uranus, the planet of rebellion, has been in your house of pleasure for the past seven years, inspiring you to come up with new ways to be creative and enjoy yourself. On Wednesday, Uranus changes signs and enters Taurus, moving into your house of work for the next seven years. With Uranus here, you will find new, weird approaches to your daily routine. Wednesday’s new moon occurs in a deep, private sector of your chart, encouraging you to get in touch with your roots.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Old ideas come back to you this Mercury retrograde cycle. Things you were academically obliged to learn, which you never realized would be of use, come full circle, as you are inspired to draw from new sources of inspiration. After seven years of surprises at home, the freewheeling rebel planet Uranus moves signs and enters fellow earth sign Taurus, bringing you seven years of artistic ingenuity as it journeys through your house of passion and creativity. Use Wednesday’s new moon in Pisces to crack open a fresh book. Look into learning something new about the history of your neighborhood or the origins of idioms and internet slang.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Old possessions, which you thought were gone forever, come back to you like a message in a bottle this Mercury retrograde cycle, as the communication planet moves backwards through your house of personal resources. Changes in your studies were inspired by the rebel planet Uranus’s journey through your house of writing and research, but it change signs on Wednesday, beginning a seven year period of making space in your domestic life. Wednesday’s new moon in Pisces occurs in your house of personal resources, offering a refreshed perspective on materialism. Cash is something that comes and goes like the tides. Set flexible financial goals.

