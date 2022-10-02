Weekly Horoscope: October 3 – 9

Now that Mercury is direct, it’s retracing its retrograde path. Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of undercurrents, once more on Thursday, October 6, at 11:55 PM; this is the third and final time that Mercury makes this powerfully insightful aspect. The first two times were August 22 and September 27. Look out for scammers, or people who can bend the truth to fit a secret agenda.

Pluto ends its retrograde Saturday, October 8, at 5:56 PM. Plutonian themes like corruption, secrets, and triangulation are more pronounced as Pluto appears to sit still in the sky.

The full moon in Aries falls on Sunday, October 9, at 4:54 PM, revealing an assertion that has been very clearly thought out. This full moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn, the planet of rules and commitments. It’s also falling on Chiron, an asteroid associated with healing.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Mercury retrograde is over, but conversations about your daily tasks fitting into the greater scheme of things are still being parsed through as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto for a third time. Ideas are going to their furthest reaches so that you can find an intelligent solution that guarantees success and completion. The planet of power (and corruption), Pluto, ends its retrograde in a very active sector of your chart. This brings questions about authority and control, as well as a deeper view of the mechanics of power structures when dealing with the public. The full moon in your sign connects you to your body and vitality. This is a time for Aries to claim itself in a way that feels authentic and comfortable.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your suspicions of governmental laws, religious organizations, and even academia are piqued as Pluto, the planet of power, ends its retrograde in a very bureaucratic sector of your chart. You might be going full Foucault (he was a Libra, after all). While Libra season has your attention drawn toward your work and health as you dedicate yourself to a desired lifestyle, the full moon shows where you might have missed a spot. The full moon illuminates a secretive sector of your chart, which can bring forth things that have been pushed aside and can no longer be ignored. Your mental health takes precedence. You might be in the mood to take some time alone to meditate or reflect on interpretations of your dreams.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You’ve been thinking about some pretty macabre stuff as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of taboo, for the third time. You might be entrusted with some secret information. You’re reading beyond deeply into things. You can be adding your own worries into your analysis of passive comments, wondering what happens after everything is said and done. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, finding an objective reaching completion. Even if you are asking healing yet probing questions about things that are never to be discussed at a dinner table (sex/death/taxes), you still have high spirits and reasons to celebrate.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You’ve been deeply analyzing interpersonal power imbalances as Mercury, the planet of the mind, harmonizes with Pluto, yet again! You’re mentally preoccupied with people’s patterns and behaviors that go conveniently unnoticed. This time around, speak about your troubles. These intense vibes are not just yours to deal with on your own. As Pluto ends its retrograde, consider discussing interpersonal problems with a trustworthy third party. They can hold space as you access healing, transforming how you understand relationships. The full moon illuminates an authoritative sector of your chart. You might be finding yourself in a position of authority and responsibility. Feeling a sense of duty and care toward others can give you a feeling of power and purpose. Hear your calling!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Consider the deep psychological roots embedded in your subconscious concerning themes of work and health. Pluto ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of routine and lifestyle. It’s a prime time to recognize patterns in your habitual behaviors and day-to-day fixations. You might be able to see a deeper subtext when you consider why you feel the impulse to hustle or achieve. Maybe you can question your involvement in wellness culture; the compulsion to achieve the superhuman with supplements and fad diets. The full moon in fellow fire sign Aries illuminates your chart’s house of travel and higher education. This can be a time when you’re ready to share your unique ideas and beliefs with the world.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You’re seeing things from all possible perspectives as your planetary ruler Mercury continues to harmonize with Pluto, the planet of subtext and secrets. You’re getting an x-ray vision of matters, including a very self-aware regard of the role that your perception plays. Your mind is even more analytical and able to pinpoint a core message after all that you’ve learned. Pluto is standing still in your chart’s house of dating, creativity, and friendships, which can emphasize power dynamics in these areas. You’re also analyzing the unconscious influence that sexual and social norms have on your pursuit of happiness. The emotional full moon illuminates a sensitive sector of your chart that deals with topics around intimacy, sharing, and endings.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

There is a mentally rehabilitative, healing quality to Mercury’s connection with Pluto. There is potential to be liberated from secrets and fears. You can integrate parts of your shadow that help you overcome fixations and behavioral patterns. These were inherited either directly from family or those who came before you (not necessarily your blood relatives). As Pluto ends its retrograde, you have a heightened awareness of power dynamics in your family and domestic life. The full moon in your opposite sign, Aries, concerns all relationships in your life. This can be a time when important bonds are materializing, or you are ready to let go of interpersonal dynamics and connections to people that don’t fit in with your storyline.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Pay attention to your thoughts as Pluto ends its retrograde: This can be a critical time to speak with someone trustworthy about the thoughts that you are fixated on. Scorpions have pincers that hang on very tightly, pinching for dear life. Sometimes it can be a relief to unclench fists and exhale. Once you can speak about things that you’ve been keeping secret, they no longer hold their invisible power. Even something as simple as sharing your most extreme ideas with someone who might know more than you can soothe your mind and help you find alternative routes to your goals. The full moon in Aries brings full clarity around matters related to your health, work, and lifestyle.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

There has been mastermind plotting at play as Mercury has been in harmony with Pluto for an elongated time, cluing you into how to manifest abundance and security. The planet of power often associated with the mega-rich, Pluto, ends its retrograde in your chart’s money sector. This raises the stakes when it comes to power dynamics concerning money and the material world. Pluto is said to make small things seem big (and vice versa). You can make the most out of what you have while you get a realistic awareness of how cash rules. This regenerative full moon in fellow fire sign Aries adds fun and flavor to your social life and brings definition to your friendships and flings.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

It’s been a revelatory time with Mercury in harmony with Pluto for so long! Mercury makes its third connection to Pluto, giving you another chance to reconsider the core essence of your worldview, and how you fit into it. Through your guiding principals and search for higher knowledge, you arrive at a well-rounded, compassionate understanding of your own behavioral patterns. This is a time to forgive yourself, and even ask others for their mercy after having the opportunity to reflect on your repeating behaviors. As Pluto ends its retrograde in your sign, you can deal with questions about your own power and responsibilities. The full moon illuminates a very private and personal sector of your chart concerning your home and family life.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Everything seems to be connected through a mycelial network of mysterious professionals. Your fascination with the unseen, underground, and secretive is emphasized as Pluto, the planet of taboos, ends its retrograde. Aquarius is a sign that knows there are six degrees of separation between anyone; this sort of sensitivity toward the collective is highlighted now. This Pluto station can find you developing a story that helps you figure out your own mental mechanics. These intuitive insights can seem too esoteric to explain, but the full moon urges you to listen to yourself and get to the point. You can even record your thoughts. Aries has a talent for simplicity, which you can tap into. Just a small piece represents the whole.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

After a lot of deliberation and insightful conversations, matters in relationships move forward. Mercury has been in harmony with Pluto for a while, which has found you considering the role that other people play in your ruthless plan for the future. You can be very tightly clung to your goals and ambitions, which is something Pisces should take a harder look at as Pluto ends its retrograde. You’re fighting for your future, but what’s the tradeoff? This full moon in Aries that encourages everyone to think about the present first and foremost. It also illuminates your chart’s house of personal resources. You can stay in the moment by looking at the material reality of what you’re working with.