Why Black Cops Quit

“I could understand at least giving tickets to people coming into the station without paying,” LaForce, now 53, told VICE News. “But for leaving the station through the gate instead of the turnstile? It made no sense.”

Halfway through his 20-year career with the NYPD, Christopher LaForce started to feel conflicted about his day-to-day work, much of which involved ticketing Black and brown New Yorkers for the most innocuous of crimes: walking through the emergency exit as they left the subway station.

As a teenager in the Bronx in the ’80s, LaForce always wanted to be a cop. He joined the force in 1995, hoping to make troubled, mostly Black and Latino neighborhoods like the one he grew up in, better for people who looked like him. But those aspirations eventually soured. His superiors seemed more invested in cracking down on low-level offenses and meeting quotas.



When LaForce pushed back, his superiors took away overtime, refused to authorize outside jobs to earn extra cash, and denied him vacation days. Finally, in March 2015, LaForce just left.



“I didn’t want to retire yet, but I didn’t want to still be on patrol doing what I was doing,” he said. “And I wasn’t the only one. They were doing this to a lot of officers who felt the same way I did.”



Like any Black American, Black cops like LaForce have had to face the realities of racism and discrimination every day of their lives. But their line of work brings a unique element to the Black experience: a duty to carry out responsibilities that contribute to systemic racism while also being expected to adhere to the unwavering “Blue Wall of Silence” that prevents them from speaking up. And if they do speak up, they’re often punished—or forced out.

“Five years was more than enough time to arrive clearly at the conclusion that our criminal justice system was institutionally racist at its foundation.”

Faced with overwhelming pressure from colleagues and superiors to fall in line, many quit—and leave behind their ambitions of making change from the inside.

“A lot of Black officers just don’t want the heat. Cops are real people,” said Edwin Raymond, a current NYPD lieutenant who made headlines in 2016 for blowing the whistle on the department’s racial profiling and other discriminatory practices. “Do you really want smoke at work when you have any other real-life issues?”



Raymond, who’s now running for City Council in Brooklyn on a platform of police accountability and reform, among other issues, said that Black people often join police departments with the intent to change them, but not many make the choice to push back against the policies that oppress their people once they get there.



“The smoke at work is completely avoidable, and most people choose to avoid it.” Raymond said. “But when it’s this type of job where millions of lives are affected, I wish more colleagues would make the decision to take a little bit of smoke on behalf of the people.”



For the ones who do, however, the consequences can be severe.

Speaking out on TikTok

When Jaquay Williams joined the Greensboro, North Carolina, police force in 2019, he thought he found a unique way of changing the public perception of cops: TikTok. Using the hashtag #HumanizetheBadge attached to funny videos of him in uniform, the 30-year-old managed to accrue more than 50,000 followers less than a year into his career. His talent earned him praise not only on the internet but also from his fellow officers and superiors.



That all changed when he decided to use his new platform to speak up about the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.



“If you’re on Tik Tok, gain this kind of platform, and don’t use your platform for good, then you might as well get off it,” he told VICE News. “I didn’t put too much thought into it.”



On May 27, just two days after Floyd’s death, Williams posted an emotional, minute-long rant criticizing the Minneapolis officers involved in the fatal arrest that set off a summer of protests calling for police reform.