Xbox Developer Direct May Have A ‘Secret’ Fourth Game

Xbox has a major Developer_Direct presentation coming up later this month where the company will put the spotlight on Fable, Forza Horizon 6, and Beast of Reincarnation gameplay.

As if that wasn’t enough excitement, an industry insider claims that there is a secret fourth game that will be shared on the presentation, as well.

Videos by VICE

Everything we know about the upcoming Xbox developer Direct Showcase

Screenshot: Microsoft

According to the official details, the upcoming Xbox Developer_Direct presentation will take place on January 22 to help kick off 2026 and give an extended preview of some of the most exciting games that Xbox has lined up. The presentation will feature a closer look at the two Playground Games titles, Fable and Forza Horizon 6, before shifting focus to Game Freak’s Beast of Reincarnation.

This lineup of games is already going to draw in a ton of viewers. Fans have been eager to get a closer extended look at Fable and the promise of first gameplay from Forza Horizon 6 is a big showcase moment for the Playground team. Additionally, there may be a lot of fans who are simply interested to see what a Game Freak title looks like when the iconic developer is working separate from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company.

Given the in-depth nature of the Developer_Direct format, that already seems like a lot to cover. That said, video game industry insider and frequent leaker, Shinobi602 thinks there is more coming.

The ‘secret’ Fourth Game

Screenshot: Microsoft

In a Resetera thread discussing the presentation, Shinobi directly responded to a comment suggesting that the full lineup was comprehensive and that there would be no surprise additions. “There’s a ‘secret’ fourth game.”

As is typical for Shinobi’s leaks, this one is intentionally vague and contains no additional details or explanations for how he obtained this information. It is worth noting that previous Developer_Direct presentations usually have contained featured four titles.

If this leak does turn out to be true, it will be very interesting to see if the fourth game is a brand new reveal and confirmation of a new project or if it’s a closer look at a title that has already been announced. If a major known quantity was going to get part of the spotlight at a Developer_Direct, it wouldn’t make a ton of sense to not promote that information and help hype for it.

Based on known rumors, previous leaks, and what is expected from Xbox in the coming year or two, some of the biggest fan theories for the fourth game include:

Gears 6 teaser

A new Halo confirmation

A surprise indie-level shadow drop

Gears and Halo are the biggest known quantities that are certainly coming at some point, but haven’t been revealed yet. Both franchises are due for a new installment, so a teaser or title reveal for either of those could be a possibility.

Alternatively, the announcement could be something totally surprising like Hi-Fi Rush was back at its debut. Some fans may remember that Hi-Fi Rush was revealed at a dev direct on 2023 and released the same day.

Fans can tune in and stream the Developer_Direct presentation on Thursday, January 22 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK.