I Tried the “Vodka of Cannabis” and It Actually Makes Sense

I’ve had too many THC drinks that are supposed to replace alcohol. 1906 Spirits takes that idea a lot more literally.

This is a full 750ml bottle designed to sit in a bar cart where a bottle of vodka would normally go. There’s 200mg THC + 200mg CBG in the bottle, you measure it by the ounce, and the dose changes depending on how heavy-handed you feel like being. 1906 even calls it the “vodka of cannabis.” And I get it.

Videos by VICE

The liquid itself is this cloudy, almost milky color, and the flavor is neutral enough that you can throw it into basically whatever you’re already drinking. I get a tiny lemony thing from it, but nothing that demands you build a cocktail around it.

I went in considerably less subtle. I poured myself what amounted to a double, around 25mg THC + 25mg CBG, and waited. About 20 minutes later, I was extremely chatty and giggling at everything.

Vodka can only wish to be like this.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

My Quick Pours

1906 Spirits is an alcohol-free, fast-acting cannabis spirit with a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBG. The 750ml bottle has 200mg of each cannabinoid and costs $59.99.

It’s meant to be dosed the way you’d pour liquor, which is probably my favorite thing about it. You aren’t stuck with whatever dose a canned THC drink decided you should have.

Buy it if: you want a fast-acting THC drink that lets you completely control the pour.

you want a fast-acting THC drink that lets you completely control the pour. Skip it if: measuring your own THC sounds stressful or you want something ready to drink straight from the fridge.

measuring your own THC sounds stressful or you want something ready to drink straight from the fridge. Best part: you can make basically anything into a THC drink.

you can make basically anything into a THC drink. Biggest drawback: the neutral flavor isn’t completely flavorless, and the serving sizes require at least a little attention.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The Serving Size Actually Checks Out

I initially thought I had received some kind of high-tolerance press bottle.

The website bottle shows something different than what I got, and breaks the dosing down like this: 0.625 oz gives you 5mg THC + 5mg CBG, 1.25 oz gives you 10mg + 10mg, and 2.5 oz gives you 20mg + 20mg.

My bottle, meanwhile, says: 1.5 oz = 1 shot = 12mg THC

And the front lists 12mg THC + 12mg CBG per serving.

Turns out both are right.

There are 200mg of each cannabinoid spread across 750ml, so every ounce has roughly 8mg THC + 8mg CBG. Pour 1.25 ounces and you’re basically at 10mg. Pour a standard 1.5-ounce shot and you’re at about 12mg.

That’s also why the website calls the bottle 20 servings, while the Nutrition Facts on mine say 16.6 servings per bottle. The website is counting 1.25-ounce pours. My bottle is counting 1.5-ounce shots.

So no, 1906 didn’t secretly formulate my bottle for people with a higher tolerance. Would’ve been funny, though.

How I Tested 1906 Spirits

I went straight for a double shot at the end of a workday. That put me somewhere around 25mg THC + 25mg CBG, which is a pretty substantial dose but also much closer to where I personally want to be with THC.

I drank it like actual liquor. But mixing it into other juices would have worked too. The whole appeal here is that it can disappear into whatever I’m already drinking.

Then I waited. The effects started showing up at around 20 minutes, pretty much on schedule with 1906’s fast-acting claim. The company says the spirit is designed to come on in 20 minutes or less.

Despite how much THC I had poured, the high never felt particularly heavy.

Effects

25mg of THC can absolutely put me on my ass in the right edible. This didn’t.

I was high, obviously. I felt euphoric and uplifted, and I got extremely giggly. I was also talking a lot more than usual. But my brain never felt buried underneath the dose.

The whole experience stayed pretty light and social. I could follow conversations, I felt mentally present, and the mood was much closer to having a couple fun drinks with friends than eating a heavy edible and slowly melting into the couch.

The effects lasted a couple of hours for me before gradually tapering off. And this is where the CBG becomes interesting.

What Is the CBG Doing Here?

1906 pairs THC and CBG in equal amounts and says the CBG is there to help create a smoother, more functional high. The brand specifically claims it can help reduce some of the anxiety, paranoia, and couch-lock people associate with THC. I’d be careful about treating all of that as settled science.

CBG itself isn’t intoxicating the way THC is, and human research is finally starting to catch up with all the claims surrounding it. In one small double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 34 healthy adults, a 20mg dose of CBG reduced reported anxiety and stress and improved verbal memory compared with placebo, without producing subjective intoxication or measurable impairment. That is interesting here because the amount of CBG I drank was in roughly the same neighborhood.

But that study looked at CBG by itself, not CBG combined with a hefty dose of THC, so I’m not going to claim the CBG single-handedly kept me clear-headed.

I can only say that the overall effect matched what I’d want from this combination. I was high and having fun, but I still felt present.

Neutral Doesn’t Mean Completely Flavorless

1906 calls the flavor neutral, and that’s mostly accurate. Mostly.

I get a very subtle lemony or citrusy base from it. It’s not strong and I actually find it pretty pleasant, but I wouldn’t mistake this for water.

That slight citrus thing also makes the obvious mixers really easy. Lemonade, sparkling citrus drinks, cranberry juice, margarita-style mocktails, anything along those lines should work without much effort.

The formula is cloudy and milky-looking when poured, so it may change the appearance of something completely clear.

Flavor-wise, though, I could see this working with almost anything.

I’d even be curious about it in beer or wine. At that point you’re obviously no longer using it as an alcohol replacement, and combining THC with alcohol to get cross-faded is not for everyone, so that’s a very different experience than what 1906 is selling here. But purely from a flavor perspective? I could absolutely see it working.

The Spirit Format

The bottle is what sells the concept for me. A THC seltzer gives me one predetermined drink at one predetermined dose. This gives me a bar ingredient.

If I want 5mg, I can pour 0.625 ounces. If I want 10mg, I can pour 1.25. I can make a double. I can make something strong and split it with someone else. That’s basically how spirits already work. And because the flavor is so mild, the drink around it can change completely. Cranberry one night, citrus the next. Soda, tea, mocktail.

It’s also a better format for entertaining. Put this alongside the other bottles and people can make whatever they actually want instead of everybody being stuck drinking the same canned THC lemonade.

Visually, it belongs there too. The frosted dark bottle and muted pink label genuinely look like something from a liquor shelf. You have to actually read the front before realizing the big 200mg THC is the important part.

1906 Spirits at a Glance

Cannabinoids: 200mg THC + 200mg CBG in 750ml bottle

Doses:

1 oz = 8mg THC + 8mg CBG

1.25 oz = 10mg THC + 10mg CBG

1.5 oz = 12mg THC + 12mg CBG

Dietary notes per 1.5 oz: 10 calories, 3g sugar, vegan, and gluten-free

Flavor: Neutral with a very subtle citrus/lemon note

Best for:

cocktails, mocktails, alcohol alternatives/replacements

entertaining people or bringing to parties

people who want control over their THC dose

Pros:

fast acting

easy to customize, extremely mixable

attractive bottle

much more versatile than a canned drink

Cons:

requires measuring

not completely flavorless

higher-tolerance pours can burn through the bottle faster

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

A 750ml bottle of 1906 Spirits costs $59.99 and contains 200mg THC + 200mg CBG total. If you’re doing a 10mg pour, then that costs about $3 per serving. That’s pretty compelling compared with buying individual THC drinks, especially because the bottle isn’t locking you into one flavor or one (often lower) dose.

The shipping language is a little funny too. 1906 says it’s currently available in “40 states,” but its list actually contains 39 states plus Washington, D.C. It’s currently not available for direct delivery to Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Utah, Vermont, or Washington.

The Bottom Line

I understand the “vodka of cannabis” thing now. It’s not because this tastes anything like vodka, thank God. But it is because the whole experience is built around the same idea: keep a bottle around, measure out however much you want, and build your drink from there.

My roughly 25mg THC + 25mg CBG double shot (3 oz) in about 20 minutes and somehow stayed much lighter than I expected. I was giggly, chatty, uplifted, and definitely high, but I never got that heavy edible feeling where I’m suddenly questioning if standing up is worth the effort. The CBG may be contributing to that experience, but the science isn’t far enough along for me to give it all the credit.

What I can give 1906 credit for is the format. I don’t always want another canned weed drink. Sometimes I want a bottle on my bar cart and the freedom to decide exactly how high the next drink should be.

Other thc spirits you might like

Cheech & Chong’s The Judge’s Stash is the rare bottle that gets more useful when it’s empty. This is one of the few celebrity weed products where the celebrity part does not need a long explanation. It’s Cheech and Chong. Of course the THC bottle turns into a bong.