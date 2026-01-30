50 Cent Trashes Fabolous vs Lloyd Banks Debate, Claiming ‘Both Never Put In No Work’

50 Cent will hold onto a grudge for the sake of antagonism forever. It’s rare that he ever truly patches things up, as he has with Jadakiss and Fat Joe over the years. Instead, he’ll jab back and forth with his opposition until the sun burns out. Rick Ross, Ja Rule, even Irv Gotti in death have been the butt of 50’s jokes. Consequently, when there was an opportunity to jump on two of his old rivals in Fabolous and Lloyd Banks, it was a no-brainer for the Get Rich or Die Trying legend.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram captured by 2Cool2Blog, 50 Cent reacted to Tony Yayo’s appearance on The Breakfast Club. Yayo responded to an ongoing online debate about who’s better, Fabolous or Lloyd Banks. Naturally, he favored Banks, given the G-Unit connection and all.

Videos by VICE

However, 50, in his petty nature, took it as an opportunity to roast two people he doesn’t like that much. Ultimately, his argument is that they both share too many qualities to truly favor one over the other.

50 Cent Says There’s No Real Winner Between Fabolous and Lloyd Banks

“They both write better when it’s about girls, they both think they are better than everybody,” 50 wrote in his caption. “They both never put in no work them selves, They both are not likely to sell at this point in their career. IT’s A TIE LADIES & GENTLEMAN. They are the same.”

In the comments, people were still trying to wrap their heads around the debate itself. Plenty of people made the argument that Lloyd Banks may rap better, but Fab makes better music as a whole.

Others in the replies made an astute observation: Lloyd Banks never really indulges in 50 Cent and his incessant trolling. Instead, he mostly keeps to himself and continues putting out projects today. “Know what’s impressive? Banks has never allowed 50 to get him to react negatively,” one person wrote.

The last time Lloyd Banks addressed 50 Cent was in a conversation with GQ in 2022. There, he stressed that he still looks at his G-Unit cohorts as ‘brothers,’ even if they don’t always align. “We came into this together—we’re never all going to be doing the same thing at the same time at this point in our careers. You know what I mean? The last conversation I had with 50 was basically him telling me to get whatever I left out there. Because some hiatuses were planned and some weren’t,” Banks admitted. “But I can’t sit and cry about spilled milk. I’ve gotta go out there and make it happen. We did something special that will never be done again. Honestly, there are more positive moments than anything else.