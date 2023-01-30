What It’s Like Being a One-Hit Wonder

Within just a few years, however, mainstream interest waned. EMI wanted them to replicate the success of “Tubthumping,” but they were more interested in remaining political, like pouring a bucket of ice-cold water over Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott and encouraging fans to steal their CDs from large chains if they couldn't afford them. Eventually, in 2001, they were dropped by their label.



“They realised that we weren’t going to play that game anymore,” says Bruce. “When it was obvious that we weren’t going to have another massive hit, we weren’t that upset. We’d made enough money to be able to continue doing what we wanted to do, so creatively it opened up loads of doors.”



Even so, nearly 25 years later, Chumbawamba are still riding high on the royalties rolling in from “Tubthumping”, which has been used in a number of high-profile adverts, TV programmes and video games, even to this day. The song gave Bruce and his bandmates the freedom to pursue other projects – not always the case for musicians.



That said, for others, securing a one-hit wonder isn't always a positive experience. Leanne Brown, singer of Sweet Female Attitude, says that mega garage hit “Flowers”, released in 2000, contributed to the collapse of the band. There was also a lot of regret and recrimination about not being able to replicate its success.



“We were very naïve,” remembers Brown, who was just 17 at the time. “We thought that our management had our best interests at heart and could take care of everything whilst we were off touring. We just took our eye off the ball. We were upset for a while after that. Everyone had their own perspective on why things didn’t work out. There was a lot of finger-pointing from all of us. It just got a little bit petty.”



Originally a cutesy ballad, “Flowers” wound up being remixed by Sunship to become the quintessential UK garage track we all know and love. “It was a shock when I first heard it because I was so used to the song,” recalls Brown. “It was written three or four years earlier and I’d heard it many, many times in different R&B guises – never anything that was sped up. Garage music was very new to my ears, so it took a bit of adjustment. But when we got down to London to perform it, we realised its infectiousness.”



Very quickly, the track blew up and Sweet Female Attitude blew up with it. The band received a platinum certification from the British Phonographic Industry for the track, which peaked at number two in the UK charts. “We got wrapped up in the whirlwind of touring, doing interviews, photoshoots and late-night gigs,” says Brown. “Lots of travel, not much sleep. I hated having pictures taken and being in videos and I still do. It feels false to me, like I have to put on a persona.”