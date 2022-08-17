Someone Posted a Job Ad for a Researcher to ‘Prove How Guilty Amber Heard Is’

A job posting on the freelance site Upwork is seeking a researcher who can pitch content that “proves how guilty Amber Heard is.”

The posting—“Hiring Title Researcher For Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Drama”—offers $8, presumably per hour, for a “title researcher” to come up with eight to 10 titles for YouTube videos.



“Our fans are all Johnny Depp Fans so they prefer videos about new evidence, celebrities, or something else that goes against Amber Heard or supports Johnny Depp,” the job description says. “Our team expect you to come with Clickbaity Titles that will surprise us.”

The post links to videos created by Just In, a YouTube channel that boasts 268,000 subscribers, as examples. Several heavily edited videos disparage Heard and support Depp and his lawyers on the site, including “BUSTED! Trustworthy PROOF That Amber RENTS Her Baby JUST LEAKED!” and “Johnny SPOTTED Donating MILLIONS To People In Poor Neighborhoods!”. Both already have thousands of views and were posted on Wednesday within hours of each other.

The channel did not confirm to VICE News whether it’s behind the Upwork job posting by the time of publication.

It’s also seemingly the second job ad of its kind, with a previous one disappearing off Upwork’s site following news coverage.

Upwork did not immediately respond to a VICE News request for comment.

The job posting is one of the latest examples of the relentless onslaught of hate targeting Heard and her supporters.

The vitriol against Heard on social media likely swayed the jury that found her guilty of defaming her ex-husband Depp in June. Depp had launched a defamation suit against Heard for $50 million in response to a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that Heard wrote about her experiences with domestic abuse. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million in damages in response to public statements one of Depp’s lawyers made that referred to her allegations as “fake” and a “hoax,” which the jury also had to deliberate.

The jury decided that Heard’s op-ed was false and defamatory, and that Heard intended to defame Depp—and awarded him $15 million in damages. According to the jury, Heard should be awarded $2 million in damages.

Heard is now planning to appeal the case.

Despite the verdict, online harassment of Heard hasn’t relented. Last month, Bot Sentinel, a Twitter analytics tool, released a report that referred to the hate targeting Heard as “one of the worst cases of platform manipulation and flagrant abuse from a group of Twitter accounts.” VICE News previously reported how content creators earned a ton of followers and subscribers for posting anti-Heard content during the trial.

It’s a reality that will likely prevent survivors and victims of domestic abuse from speaking out in the future, as they’ll fear similar backlash from their friends and family members.

