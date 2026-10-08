ARC Raiders Frozen Trail Update – Full Patch Notes

ARC Raiders just dropped its biggest update since the game launched and introduced everything from new maps to a revamped skill tree in the Frozen Trail update.

The Frozen Trail update is available now and is full of interesting changes, additions, and new systems for players to check out.

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Here is a high level breakdown of the biggest highlights from the update:

New Map – Pendola Pass

New Map Conditions – Frigate & Redirection

New Enemies – Bully, Skulker, Hydra

New Weapons – Bantam & Stiletto

Amplified Weapons

Revamped Skill Tree

New Items – Grappling Hook, Basic & Advanced Cameras, Tether Launcher, Yank Grenade, Mountaineer’s Detector, Banjo & Harmonica

The Outpost, including a new Research Bench

Lootable “Design” items that unlock craftable Outpost furniture

Quest System improvements, 22 new quests added

New Reward Pass system

Weapon Stencils

Updated default gamepad mapping

Reworked Map Selection screen, including visual and usability improvements

Collector DLC is available now

Max Stash Size increased by 2 new levels (328 Max without Expedition bonuses)

One of the most notable systems to undergo a major overhaul is the Skill Tree. Alongside some new skills and a reshuffling of the layout, new functionality has been added to replace the previous ‘large’ nodes at the middle and end of the branches.

Now, for the middle of each branch, instead of having two selectable skills and two ‘paths’, there is one path where the node is a binary choice between two skills. Players can only choose one; they’ll be able to make the choice again when they reset their skill tree. At the end of each branch are two nodes where you must make a choice out of three skills. Here, you can choose up to two of the three, after reaching the required skill point investment.

Another exciting change is the introduction of Weapon Stencils. This is a new cosmetic option that lets players personalize the look of their weapons with a range of stencil patterns. Note that stenciled weapons can still be lost like any other weapon: if you’re downed, other Raiders can loot your weapon along with its stencil.

Stencils are similar to blueprints, once learned you can apply them to compatible weapons. Applying Stencils requires Stencil Parts, which can be found Topside.

The Raider Decks have been retired and this update also introduces the new Reward Pass progression system. Alongside this change, Cred has been removed from the game and replaced by Reward Points, a new currency that’s automatically applied toward your progress on whichever pass you currently have active.

The first new pass is the Frozen Trail Pass, featuring 60 levels across a Free and a Premium track.

That is a ton of information to digest, so players will want to take their time and carefully explore each new system as they dive back into the adventure.

It should be very interesting to see if this update does a good job drawing in new players and brining back lapsed players who may have soured on the game since its original launch.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more ARC Raiders news and updates.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.