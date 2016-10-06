Play in the Aurora Borealis at a Room-Sized Interactive Installation

We’re jealous of the children in Akita, Japan who get to play in a sea of electrons, pal around with planets, and bask in an aurora thanks to teamLab‘s new installation at the TDK Musuem. Interactive Magnetic Field Theatre is an immersive artwork that drops viewers into outer space, atomic matrices, and life-sized landscapes, distorting perspective like a Yayoi Kusama infinity room with projections instead of mirrors.

Visitors will be able to “walk around freely through a space surrounded by images on the floor and in every direction, helping them experience a visual display of the forces of magnetism, which are normally invisible to the naked eye,” teamLab states in the project description. The images on the walls, ceiling, and floor are rendered in real time and react to visitors’ bodies. As in the majority of teamLab’s immerisve artwork, no two observers will have the same experience. Pieces like their Floating Flower Garden and Crystal Universe are also stunning, but Interactive Magnetic Field Theatre has the added bonus of being educational, teaching children about star systems and how electricity travels between atoms.

Check out Interactive Magnetic Field Theatre in the images and video below.

