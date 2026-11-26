In Chapter 3 of Grand Theft Auto VI, Tyrone sends you to find Kitty Litter labs around Vice City. One of the labs in Balsero is hidden behind a locked garage door, and the clue to opening it is on a nearby billboard. Here’s the Balsero Lab GTA 6 code and where to find the right garage.

Balsero Lab Garage Code in GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The Balsero Lab garage code in GTA 6 is 1999 . Enter it on the keypad to the left of the garage shutter to get inside. If you already have the code, you can go straight to the garage. For a deeper break down on how to find the door combination, check out our walkthrough below:

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Balsero Lab GTA 6 Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once Tyrone texts you the location, head to the purple search area in Balsero. Look near the middle of the search circle for a building with pink smoke coming from it. The locked garage is on that building, and you’ll know you have the right door when you see “Billboard” written next to the keypad.

Here’s the exact location of the Balsero Kitty Litter Lab in Leonida:

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

How to Open the Balsero Kitty Litter Lab in GTA 6

If you want to see where to find the Balsero Lab code, look for the Hunter Parker attorney billboard near the garage. The ad lists the phone number 1-999-FEMINIST. Put the first four digits together and you get 1999 .

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Enter 1999 at the keypad to open the shutter. Before destroying the lab equipment, check the counter in the back-left corner if you want to read the receipt. Once you’ve destroyed the equipment, leave the area and look for Tyrone’s BuckMe payment.

Players may have to progress a little into GTA 6 Chapter 3 before the North Balsero Lab becomes available. Completing quests for Tyrone will eventually lead to him adding the this specific lab on your map.