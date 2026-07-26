Capcom Wants to Release a New Resident Evil Game Every Year

Capcom has opened up about its future plans for the Resident Evil franchise following the release of RE9 Requiem. According to the Japanese publisher, the company wants to release a new Resident Evil game every year through a combination of remakes and new mainline entries.

More Resident Evil Remakes Are Coming

Screenshot: Capcom

Back in March, there claiming that a Resident Evil 1 remake was in development. While nothing has been confirmed, a new interview with Capcom leadership might have just given us our first hint that the leak could potentially be true. In the discussion, RE9 producer Masachika Kawata explained that remakes will continue to play an important role in the franchise, as they help Capcom achieve its goal of releasing a Resident Evil title every year.

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“One of the reasons for creating remakes is producing a new entry in the Resident Evil series every year would be quite an undertaking and a difficult task. So, being able to revisit older games and remake them helps Capcom meet that goal of releasing a Resident Evil title each year, but it also allows the team to continually challenge themselves and hone their craft. That’s not to say the remakes are any less important. In fact, they’re just as important as the mainline titles.”

The next remake will be Resident Evil Veronica, which Capcom has officially confirmed will launch sometime in 2027. The upcoming survival horror game is a modern remake of the 2000 Dreamcast classic Resident Evil Code: Veronica, although an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Screenshot: Capcom

Kawata then went on to explain how Resident Evil remakes help fund newer entries such as 2026’s RE9 Requiem, as well as completely new IPs like the critically acclaimed Pragmata. “Capcom is lucky enough to have found this cycle that can continue to provide us with the financial resources to create things like new entries in the Resident Evil series and completely new IP like Pragmata. So there is that relationship there.”

Recent Resident Evil Games and Release Dates

If you think a Resident Evil game a year is a lofty goal, Capcom has already used a combination of remakes, mainline titles to maintain a fairly consistent release schedule. However, it should be pointed out there were no new Resident Evil games in 2024 or 2025.

Release year Resident Evil game 2019 Resident Evil 2 2020 Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance 2021 Resident Evil Village 2022 Resident Evil Re:Verse 2023 Resident Evil 4 2026 Resident Evil Requiem 2027 Resident Evil Veronica

Don’t Expect New Resident Evil Spinoffs Soon

Screenshot: Capcom

Masachika Kawata also confirmed that we likely won’t see any new Resident Evil spinoff titles such as Revelations or Outbreak anytime soon. The reason? Capcom developers literally don’t have the time, as they are currently focused on producing new mainline entries and remakes.

“Maybe there are a lot of people out there who would like to see more spinoff titles or such, but honestly, the team is giving everything it has right now, working on things like our new entries like Requiem or remakes. So honestly, at the moment, that’s where our efforts [are] being focused. We are so focused on pouring our energy into that, I don’t think there’s a whole lot left right now for a spinoff.”

So, for the time being, it appears we will continue getting new mainline entries and classic Resident Evil remakes instead of spinoffs. It should also be mentioned that Capcom is still working on the much-anticipated Resident Evil Requiem story DLC starring Leon Kennedy. While RE9 has already received additional content such as mini-games, we have yet to get its major story expansion.

Screenshot: Capcom

Beyond the upcoming DLC, players can expect Resident Evil Veronica to arrive in 2027, followed by more remakes and new mainline entries. Capcom hasn’t officially revealed Resident Evil 10 yet, but Kawata’s comments make it clear that the publisher has no plans to slow down the survival horror franchise anytime soon.

Finally, it should be pointed out that Capcom didn’t guarantee it would release a new Resident Evil game every year. Instead, Kawata described annual releases as the company’s goal, with remakes helping make that schedule possible.