Childhood Rules and So Does Caribou’s Video for “Can’t Do Without You”

The basement of my childhood house was a lot of things: a racetrack, a battle field, a haunted house, a metropolis, the jungle, a police station, Antarctica, Santa’s workshop, a concert venue, the moon, a sports arena, a medieval castle, the American frontier, a fire house, a teepee, the Alaskan wild, an abandoned school bus, a spaceship, the Revolutionary war, Pluto, the center of the Earth, a fort, the Roman Coliseum.

In short, the basement of my childhood house was awesome, because when you’re a kid your world is not limited by reality and paying the rent and you can just disregard everything and play cops and robbers. In the new video for Caribou’s “Can’t Do Without You,” from last year’s terrific and stunning album Our Love, the Canadian musician celebrates the weird and glorious imagination of being a kid. We witness a child running throughout the forest alongside a giant feathery creature that kind of looks like float you’d see in a parade, but, um, it’s alive?! Anyway, the video beautifully illustrates the song, a four-minute track that’s wrapped up feelings of nostalgia and loneliness, capturing how sometimes our mind is willing to do everything it can to escape. It’s a lovely testament to the wonders of childhood. Well, either that, or we can take YouTube commenter GeminiEye1’s theory:

True, GeminiEye1. True.

