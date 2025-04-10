Daily Horoscope: April 10, 2025

The nearly full waxing gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to the potent conjunction of Mercury, Saturn, and Venus retrograde in Pisces. The Moon, flying in Virgo, is calling us to be brave and courageous. What is it that your heart wants? What’s holding you back from pursuing it? The waxing gibbous Moon still has a couple of days before it reaches its peak strength in Libra. But facing off with this chronic celestial traffic jam in Pisces is raising emotional awareness and friction just the same. A harmonious trine between the Moon and Uranus offsets some of the more negative qualities of this forecast, increasing our tolerance for surprises and sharpening our improvisational problem-solving skills.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Eris, Chiron, and the Sun continue their conjunction under your celestial domain. The first two dwarf planets govern our rebellious and vulnerable sides, respectively. With the ego-driven Sun in the mix, virtually all attention is pointing back toward yourself. While this can be useful when practicing empathy skills, the stars warn not to get too caught up in yourself, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus and the waxing gibbous Moon form an auspicious trine under your sign and Virgo. This earth-dominant forecast offers an invaluable reminder that sometimes, the obstacle standing in your way will be unmovable. It’s time to take that headstrong determination and start using it to find detours around the brick wall, not quick fixes to smash through it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet maintains its trine with Mars under Pisces and Cancer, helping sharpen your intuition and increase your sensitivity to the needs of yourself and others. Floating around and hoping for the best has gotten you this far, that is true. But now, the stars push you toward a more direct, purposeful path. Plan your route, then execute it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The nearly full waxing gibbous Moon faces off with the ongoing conjunction of Venus retrograde, Mercury, and Saturn. This celestial standoff pushes you to advocate for yourself even when (especially when) it’s difficult. Biting your tongue will only get you so far, Cancer. Bottling all of this up will only turn you into a pressure cooker ready to blow.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The conjunction of Eris, Chiron, and your ruling celestial body, the Sun, continues under Pisces. With rebellious Eris and vulnerable Chiron strengthening the effects of the ego-driven Sun, all cosmic signs point to a resistance to change that, in the end, will only hurt you. This is a rare instance where your pride can prevent this cyclical behavior. You deserve better, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to the conjunction of Venus retrograde, Mercury, and Saturn under your celestial domain and Pisces. This standoff raises issues regarding emotional boundaries, how you select your personal and professional investments, and the mental stamina required to get through these occasional rough patches. Lots of cosmic guidance is coming. Listen closely.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus retrograde locks into a fleeting but powerful opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon under Pisces and Virgo. This alignment coincides with the ongoing conjunction of your retrograde ruling planet, Mercury, and Saturn. When the going gets tough, the tough get going, Libra. It’s time to stop wallowing in rabbit holes and find a way to dig yourself out.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The strengthening sextile of Neptune and your ruling planet, Pluto, continues to open your heart and mind to new possibilities you might not have thought possible in previous weeks, months, or even years. Never underestimate the cosmos’ ability to surprise you, Scorpio. Stay humble and flexible enough to acknowledge when you haven’t gotten something right and need a better solution.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s lingering sextile with the Sun and square with Ceres paints an interesting cosmic picture. The favorable alignment between your prosperous ruling planet and the ego-driven Sun would typically suggest great fortune headed your way. But this negative alignment with nurturing Ceres suggests you’re prioritizing short-term gratification over long-term stability. Be wary of the allure of the former, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, forms a direct opposition to a nearly full waxing gibbous Moon under Pisces and Virgo. This alignment takes place alongside Saturn’s lengthy conjunction with Venus retrograde and Mercury. Tensions are running high under this testy alignment. But these points of friction hold significant wisdom. Lean into what isn’t working so you can figure out why, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus forms a harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon under Taurus and Virgo, creating an earth-heavy forecast that provides greater stability, pragmatism, and fortitude than your air-ruled self is typically used to. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here by tying up emotional loose ends and decluttering your physical surroundings. It’s time to start buckling down, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The conjunction of Venus retrograde, Mercury, and Saturn flying under your sign directly opposes a nearly full waxing gibbous Moon flying in Virgo. This cosmic alignment seems to be gently nudging you toward the ending of one chapter. As disheartening as that might be, remember another one is waiting for you to turn the page. This is not the end, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.