Daily Horoscope: February 4, 2025

Mercury and the Sun fly in tandem through Aquarius, forming an auspicious trine with Jupiter retrograde, flying through Gemini. This air-heavy cosmic alignment signals learning new things, adopting different perspectives, and internal growth. Communicative Mercury and the ego-driven Sun help boost mental clarity as Jupiter retrograde opens our eyes to ways of thinking we might not have considered before. Remember, stargazer: absolutely none of us are immune to the potential to become better versions of ourselves. A coinciding opposition between the waxing crescent Moon and instinctual Haumea in Taurus and Scorpio challenges us to deepen our connection to our inner voice. How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The fortuitous trine between your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, and Saturn continues. Interestingly, these two celestial bodies contradict each other. Mars retrograde stalls progress and zaps motivation. Saturn encourages discipline and fortitude. When interacting harmoniously like they are right now, the cosmos seems to suggest a need to find a better balance between periods of apathy and manic productivity, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The square between Uranus and Ceres under your sign and Aquarius makes a notable complement to a more favorable sextile between Uranus and Mars retrograde. All cosmic signs point to slowing down and taking it easy on yourself. Your all-or-nothing personality certainly has its benefits. But right now, the stars are gently nudging you away from this black-and-white thinking.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As your ruling planet, Mercury, flies in conjunction with the Sun through Aquarius, this potent combo also forms a harmonious trine with Jupiter retrograde. This alignment is ripe for learning new things, whether about the world around you or yourself. In either case, this wisdom is an invaluable resource. Make sure you’re paying attention while the universe bestows it upon you, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon transitions from Aries to Taurus, forming a direct opposition to Haumea while it does so. The latter dwarf planet influences our sense of intuition and our connection to our instincts. A celestial standoff with your ruling celestial body suggests self-doubt or indecisiveness. Hemming and hawing won’t get you anywhere, Cancer. Break down the problem until it’s manageable.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun flies in tandem with Mercury through Aquarius, boosting mental clarity and improving communication pathways. Your ruling celestial body’s placement in eccentric Aquarius signals an internal growth that defies the status quo. Being the best doesn’t always mean meeting expectations. More often than not, it requires us to defy these standards entirely. Blaze your own trail, Leo. You’ve got this.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet flies in conjunction with the Sun through Aquarius, and this powerful combination also creates a fortuitous trine with Jupiter retrograde in Gemini. An air-dominated forecast might seem a bit unstable or unwise for a grounded earth sign like yourself. Nevertheless, the cosmos is inviting you to adopt a more flexible mindset. Rigidity won’t serve you here, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The trine between Makemake retrograde and Jupiter retrograde continues. While the stars maintain this emotional focus on philanthropy and advocacy, the Moon’s direct opposition to instinctual Haumea makes these empowering efforts more difficult than normal. How can you expect to fulfill and support needs, especially your own, if you never take the time to figure out what they are, Libra?

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waxing crescent Moon forms a celestial standoff with instinctual Haumea under Taurus and your sign, respectively. As the lunar phase calls us to take action and put plans in motion, its opposition to Haumea suggests an inability or hesitancy to trust your inner voice. It’s gotten you this far, Scorpio. Why discredit it now by refusing to listen to your instincts?

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The trine between your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, and a conjunction between the Sun and Mercury continues today. This cosmic forecast indicates an upcoming learning opportunity that will have long-lasting positive effects on your daily life. Be careful not to fall into the trap of thinking you know everything. The universe works in mysterious ways. Respect its opacity, Sag.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Mars retrograde continue their harmonious trine, joining two paradoxical energies that suggest it’s time to find a better balance between total burnout and manic productivity. Even the act of swinging from one extreme to the other is exhausting in its own right, Capricorn. The stars urge you to start looking for ways to exist within a happy medium.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The square between Uranus and Ceres continues today, coinciding with a favorable sextile between your ruling planet and Mars retrograde. As the fiery red planet’s retrograde period slows life down and decreases energy, Ceres emphasizes the importance of self-care. Indeed, this cosmic alignment seems to be a warning call from the cosmos to take it easy. You have time to rest, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and Mars retrograde maintain their auspicious trine under your sign and Cancer, respectively, continuing a water-heavy influence over your entire cosmic forecast. Sensitivity and intuition are higher than normal because of this, making it easier to determine where you are mentally and emotionally and adjust accordingly. Occasional check-ins can be the difference between meeting your goals and abandoning them.

