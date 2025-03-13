Daily Horoscope: March 13, 2025

This month’s lunar eclipse takes place late tonight into the wee hours of tomorrow morning, spreading its cosmic effects across both days. Lunar eclipses are times of tremendous emotional revelations, disruptions, and conclusions. Feelings of sentimentality or nostalgia are likely to be higher than usual. You might find yourself overwhelmed by the ever-constant passage of time and the hard-to-place, deeply rooted feelings this awareness often conjures. The lunar eclipse’s placement in Virgo is worth noting, too. Under this pragmatic, at-times judgmental celestial domain, navigating our own emotions without criticism or self-deprecation might become more difficult. There will be much to absorb the next two days, stargazer. Make sure you’re listening.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury holds its position in your celestial domain, serving as a somewhat arduous complement to tonight’s lunar eclipse. This planetary combination can reveal pitfalls and toxicity in your life, which can be a hard pill to swallow. Keep your heart and mind open to the possibility that circumstances were different than you originally thought.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus retrograde and Mercury continue to combine forces under fiery Aries, highlighting miscommunications and potentially reckless behavior under the revelatory copper shadow of tonight’s lunar eclipse. Now is not the time to cling to any one idea or belief system too tightly, Taurus. The cosmos is undergoing significant change, and, in turn, so are you. Focus on learning, not controlling.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet’s conjunction with Venus retrograde adds an extra layer of instability to tonight and tomorrow’s potent lunar eclipse. Be wary of giving in to feelings of nostalgia and sentimentality, Gemini. While these have worthy places in our lives, their rose-colored perspectives can lead us down paths that we already know to be unwise. Let these experiences guide you.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Today and tomorrow’s lunar eclipse offers major emotional revelations and discoveries. Prepare to learn new things about yourself and others, no matter how certain you might feel in either relationship. Your ruling celestial body’s placement in Virgo suggests you’re approaching a closing chapter. As scary as that might be in the moment, remember that it’s all part of the process, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Earth cuts off the direct line between your ruling celestial body, the Sun, and the full Moon, the stars urge you to stop looking outward for validation, explanation, and blame and consider how you might find these things within yourself. The ego has a funny way of simultaneously diminishing and inflating the power we wield, Leo. Self-reflect honestly.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

This month’s lunar eclipse takes place under your sign, emphasizing feelings of finality and closure. Capitalize on this energy by releasing old emotions, beliefs, or prejudices. These mental hangups might feel like armor from our limited perspective. But they’re liable to do more harm than good in the long run, Virgo. Allow yourself to shed the weight of these unnecessary burdens.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The ongoing conjunction between Venus retrograde and Mercury continues under Aries. Paired with tonight’s lunar eclipse in Virgo, the cosmos seems to be pointing toward rocky roads ahead in the love and finance departments. The universe operates in a state of ebb and flow. While it might seem like this valley lasts forever, your next peak is closer than you think.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde’s placement in your sign is bound to add a few bumps in the road during tonight and tomorrow’s potent lunar eclipse. Trusting your intuition as you approach these emotional revelations might become more difficult. Indecisiveness and self-doubt are likely. As frustrating as these feelings may be, they provide an invaluable opportunity to keep exploring. Dig deeper, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter forms a tense square with tonight’s lunar eclipse, suggesting possible emotional setbacks and unexpected endings. This type of finality can be hard for someone as aspirational as you to reconcile. But unfortunately, exhausting yourself by pushing back against the inevitable won’t make these feelings go away any faster. In fact, it’s more likely to aggravate the situation altogether, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet finds itself in the direct line of opposition between the Sun, Earth, and Moon, creating tonight’s lunar eclipse. Pay close attention to your emotional cues today, and use these subtle hints as guidelines for how, when, and where you establish your personal boundaries. Suffering shouldn’t be the norm, stargazer. It’s high time to prioritize your inner peace.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus forms a favorable sextile with the Sun as the latter celestial body flies through its eclipse alignment with the Earth and Moon, signaling positive changes ahead amidst this celestial event’s more chaotic moments. While knowing that this closure is necessary doesn’t always make the goodbye any easier, at least you have a silver lining to focus your attention on, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Sun continues to fly through your celestial domain as it forms its direct opposition to the Moon and, subsequently, tonight’s lunar eclipse. With Saturn maintaining its conjunction with the Sun, the stars seem to suggest greater challenges and more pressing responsibilities ahead. It’s time to say goodbye to your old way of doing things and make room for the new.

