Daily Horoscope: May 29, 2026

The sky is keeping things relatively easy today, which, after the week everyone’s just had, is either a gift or suspicious depending on who you ask. The Moon trining Jupiter is the headline — generosity, possibility, and a little bit of luck are all available if you’re paying attention, stargazer. Neptune in Aries has been quietly asking everyone to get more honest about what they actually want, and a low-key Friday is the perfect time to sit with that question. The Uranus-Sun conjunction is winding down, leaving behind whatever it cracked open earlier this week. Don’t let that fade without doing something with it. The weekend is right there. Use it well.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Nobody’s handing you a fight today, and honestly, that might be the hardest thing you deal with. Mars in Taurus has been slowing your fire down to a simmer for a while now, Aries, and no major placements means today’s just you and your own restlessness. The question isn’t what to conquer. It’s whether you can just exist for a minute.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

That Makemake square is still poking at the gap between what you say you care about and how you actually spend your time, your money, your energy. It’s uncomfortable, Taurus, and you hate uncomfortable. But sitting with that friction a little longer today might be the most productive thing you do all week. Growth rarely feels like comfort. You know this.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

It’s a Friday in your season with Mercury at home and no major placements — which means the only thing standing between you and a great day is your own ability to stop second-guessing it. Pick a lane, Gemini. Not every option needs to stay open forever. Committing to one thing today doesn’t mean you’re missing out on everything else.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon trining Jupiter today is one of those placements that makes everything feel a little more possible than it did yesterday. Let it, Cancer. You spend so much time absorbing everyone else’s needs that you forget to notice when the universe is actually being generous with you specifically. Something good is available today. You’re allowed to take it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

That Sun-Uranus conjunction is fading, but it left something behind — a version of you that’s a little less predictable, a little less concerned with how this all looks. Hold onto that, Leo. The most interesting thing you could do today has nothing to do with impressing anyone. Do it anyway. See what happens when you stop performing for the room.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Nobody organizes their anxiety quite like you do, and today, with Mercury still at home and no major placements, your brain has free rein. Here’s a Friday challenge, Virgo: let something be good enough without picking it apart. Not everything needs a second pass. Some things just need to be finished and enjoyed. Try that today.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

That Makemake square is still asking whether you’re actually showing up for the things you claim to value or just looking like you are. It’s a Friday, Libra, which means the social calendar is probably full — but so is the list of things you’ve been meaning to deal with. One of those deserves your real attention today. You know which one.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been doing a lot of internal excavation lately, and some days the work is exhausting even when nobody can see it. No major placements today gives you a Friday to just exist, Scorpio. Not everything requires investigation. Let yourself off the hook for one evening. The deep stuff will still be there Monday. It always is.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Moon trining your ruling Jupiter today is basically the universe buying you a drink on a Friday. Take it, Sagittarius. You’ve been so fixated on the next big thing that you’ve been sprinting past some genuinely good moments happening right now. Slow down long enough to notice what’s already working. The horizon will still be there tomorrow.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve made it to the end of the week, and your first instinct is probably to fill it with something productive. Saturn in Aries has had you operating on obligation for so long that rest feels like a problem to solve, Capricorn. It isn’t. No major placements today means the sky is giving you a night off. Actually take it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

That Uranus-Sun conjunction is almost done, and you can probably feel it loosening its grip. Something that felt electric and urgent earlier this week is settling into something more usable now, Aquarius. That’s not a letdown — that’s the idea actually landing. Take what the last few days cracked open and do something real with it before the feeling fades.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

There’s a difference between resting and avoiding, and you know which one you’ve been doing. No major placements today gives you a clean slate, Pisces — no excuses, no cosmic interference, just you and your choices. The end of the week is a good time to be honest about what you actually want to carry into the next one.

Pisces monthly horoscope