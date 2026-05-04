Daily Horoscope: May 4, 2026

There’s a restlessness in the air today that’s hard to put your finger on. The Moon in Sagittarius is pushing everyone toward the bigger questions, the ones that have been sitting in the back of your mind waiting for the right moment. What are you actually building, and does it still mean what you thought it did? Mars squaring Jupiter has ambition cranked up, and the temptation to pour energy in every direction is real. Slow down enough to aim, stargazer. The universe is generous today, rewarding intention and deliberate action. Make sure you know what you’re reaching for before you reach.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Moon trining Mars has your instincts and your heart in rare agreement today. The catch is Mars squaring Jupiter has you eyeing every opportunity like it’s the one. You’ve never struggled with desire, Aries — knowing what you want comes easy. What today is really asking is whether you can resist spending it all on something that only looks like the prize. Pick one.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You know exactly what feels good, and you’ve built your whole life around protecting that. So when something threatens that comfort, even something good, the walls go up fast. The Moon opposing Venus today is poking at exactly that, Taurus. Sit with the discomfort a little longer than usual. It’s telling you something worth hearing.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mind doesn’t really do slow. It skips, jumps, and connects dots nobody else noticed were there. But with Mercury planted firmly in Taurus, your usually nimble thoughts are being asked to sit down and stay a while. Gemini, this is actually a gift. The idea you keep circling back to? Give it some real estate in your brain today.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon is pulling double duty today, trining Mars while opposing Venus, and you’re feeling every bit of it. There’s a push to act, to go after something, but also a nagging question about whether it aligns with what you actually value. Cancer, you’ve always known how to feel your way through a situation. Trust that today. The answer is already in there.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun conjunct Ceres in Taurus is asking something Leo doesn’t always get asked: who’s taking care of you? You’re so practiced at commanding a room, at giving people something to believe in, that the whole “receiving” end of things can feel almost foreign. Let someone show up for you today. Letting people in isn’t a weakness; it’s actually the whole point.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury in Taurus is slowing the information highway down to a crawl, and honestly, Virgo, your overworked brain could use it. You’ve been processing, analyzing, and troubleshooting on everyone else’s behalf for a while now. Today is a good day to turn that famously sharp eye inward. What do you actually need right now? Sit with that question longer than feels comfortable. The answer might surprise you.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus is your ruling planet, so when the Moon opposes it, you feel that friction in your bones. The gap between what looks good and what actually is good gets harder to ignore today. You’re so skilled at seeing every angle, Libra, that you sometimes talk yourself out of your own instincts. What do you want when nobody else is in the room? Start there.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto in Aquarius is doing slow, tectonic work on the parts of your life you thought were settled. You have a remarkable talent for sitting with uncertainty without flinching, Scorpio, but there’s a difference between tolerance and acceptance. One keeps you functional, the other sets you free. Something you’ve been managing from a distance is asking for your full attention today. You know which one.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Mars squaring your ruling planet, Jupiter, today is a lot of fire pointed in too many directions at once. You run on conviction, Sagittarius, and that’s usually your superpower. But Jupiter in Cancer is quietly asking whether your ambitions are actually feeding you or just keeping you busy. The pursuit is thrilling. That’s not the same as fulfilling. What would it look like to want what you already have?

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been measuring yourself against an impossible standard for so long it just feels normal, Capricorn. The goals, the output, the relentless forward motion — who decided that was the only way to prove your worth? Today is less about doing and more about asking why you’re doing it. The answer might be more revealing than anything on your to-do list.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You pride yourself on being the one who sees what everyone else misses, the bigger picture, the longer arc. But Uranus in Taurus has been doing something sneaky, Aquarius — grounding your restless idealism in the actual, physical world. A vision nobody can live in isn’t really a vision. What does the version of your big idea look like when it has to work in real life?

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You have a gift for making peace with things that probably deserve a fight, Pisces. Not everything needs to be softened into a lesson or reframed into something beautiful. Some things are just frustrating, and you’re allowed to say so. There’s something you’ve been sitting with for too long now. Today, instead of feeling your way around it, try walking straight through it.

Pisces monthly horoscope