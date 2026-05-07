Daily Horoscope: May 7, 2026

Something’s been sitting in the back of your throat for a few days now, and today might be the day it finally comes out. The Moon in Capricorn is squaring Mars and opposing Jupiter, which means feelings aren’t just feelings right now—they’ve got somewhere to be and something to prove. The Sun trining the Moon is the one pocket of ease in an otherwise charged sky, stargazer. Use it wisely. Mercury in Taurus is slowing your thinking down on purpose, and Venus in Gemini is making everything feel like a possibility worth chasing. Not all of it is. Take a beat before you commit. Pick the thing that was true before it was exciting.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You woke up ready to go, and the universe basically said hold on. Moon squaring your ruling planet today means your drive and your feelings are having a standoff, and neither one is backing down first. That’s frustrating for someone who usually runs on pure instinct, Aries. But here’s the thing—not every urge needs to be acted on immediately. Sit with it for five minutes. You might surprise yourself.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been so focused on what feels good that you forgot to check if it’s actually working. Venus is in Gemini right now—restless, curious, a little all over the place—and honestly? Some of that energy is contagious, Taurus. Let it be. You don’t always have to have everything locked down and accounted for. Loosen your grip a little. See what shows up.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Here’s your problem: you’ve talked about this so many times that the words have stopped meaning anything. Mercury in Taurus is basically forcing you to shut up and sit with it, Gemini. No more processing out loud, no more running it by a third opinion. You already have everything you need to figure this out. You’ve had it this whole time.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Sun trining your ruling Moon today is basically the universe giving you a long-overdue pat on the back. Take it. You’ve been so busy holding everything together for everyone else that you forgot to check in with yourself, Cancer. The Moon opposing Jupiter and squaring Mars means the feelings are big and the urge to act on them is bigger. Breathe first. Then decide.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve been putting something off because you want the conditions to be perfect before you go for it. The Sun trining the Moon today is basically the cosmos rolling its eyes at you, Leo. The conditions are never going to be perfect. You know this. You’ve always known this. The only thing standing between you and the thing you want is the story you keep telling yourself.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve rewritten the plan four times, and it still doesn’t feel right. Mercury in Taurus isn’t going to speed that up for you, sorry. But here’s what nobody tells you, Virgo—at some point, the planning becomes the procrastination. You’ve already thought this through more than anyone else would. Pick a version and commit. Done is better than perfect, and you know it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Someone in your life has been getting a free pass, and you’ve been too busy being understanding to say anything about it. Venus in Gemini has you charming your way around a conversation you actually need to have, Libra. The most loving thing you can do right now—for them and honestly for yourself—isn’t more grace. It’s honesty. You’ve got it in you.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been watching someone very carefully lately, and you’ve already figured out exactly who they are. The question is what you’re going to do with that information. Pluto in Aquarius is asking you to zoom out, Scorpio—not every truth you uncover needs to be weaponized or even acted on. Sometimes knowing is enough. Sit on it a little longer. You’ll know when it’s time.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been running on principle for so long that you forgot to check in with how you actually feel about any of this. The Moon opposing Jupiter today is making that impossible to ignore, Sagittarius. The feelings you’ve been outrunning caught up. Good. You preach radical honesty like a religion—time to turn that lens on yourself for once. What do you actually want?

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Somewhere along the way, you decided that needing people was a liability. Saturn in Aries has been testing that theory hard lately, and the results are coming in, Capricorn. Turns out the whole “I’ll handle it myself” thing has a ceiling. The most competent person in the room still needs a phone call sometimes. Pick up the phone. Make the call.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You care deeply about everyone in theory, and sometimes the actual people in your life can’t get a word in edgewise. Uranus in Taurus is slowing the frequency down, whether you like it or not, Aquarius. One person. One conversation. All the way present. The big ideas will still be there after. Try it just once today and see what you’ve been missing.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve been romanticizing a version of your life that you haven’t actually tried to build yet. Neptune in Aries is done being patient about it. The daydream has had long enough to marinate, Pisces. At some point, the idea has to leave your head and touch the ground. You already know what the first step is. You’ve known for a while now.

Pisces monthly horoscope