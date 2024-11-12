Daily Horoscope: November 12, 2024

Yesterday’s tension gives way to greater emotional clarity and a sharper imagination as the waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Neptune retrograde, a potent combination that also forms a harmonious trine with the Sun in Scorpio. The lunar-planetary conjunction in Pisces invites an introspective energy that lets us honestly assess our progress thus far and how it compares to where we’d like to be on our individual journeys. With the Sun forming a favorable sextile with Ceres in Capricorn, all cosmic signs point to a personal maturation, whether that comes from releasing or inviting new energy into our lives.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The immediate satisfaction of acting on your emotional impulses rarely outlives the negative consequences. Chiron retrograde and Ceres form a challenging square under your sign and Capricorn today, indicating a conflict within how we express our needs and entertain those of others. Be wary of making hasty decisions out of spite, Aries. It’s not worth it long-term.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, flies on the cusp of Sagittarius and Capricorn, placing your dominant celestial force squarely between fire and earth. Fortunately, as an earth-ruled sign yourself, your current transit into Capricorn brings you to a somewhat familiar place and frame of mind. Now’s an ideal time to batten down the hatches in matters of the heart and wallet.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As the challenging square between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Saturn retrograde continues, problem-solving might feel more difficult and, in some cases, totally impossible. Just like the ever-constant movement of the stars, this temporary frustration will eventually move on and ease, too. Be wary of swinging from extremes blaming others or yourself. No one has to be at fault.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body, the currently waxing gibbous Moon, forms a powerful conjunction with Neptune retrograde under Pisces today. Emotional sensitivity will be at an all-time high, which will help navigate the analytical nature of this particular lunar phase. But be careful, Cancer. Neptune is a notoriously convincing trickster. Give yourself space to breathe before making your final judgment call.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun forms a harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon and Neptune’s conjunction under Pisces, bringing with it a heavily water-influenced cosmic energy. A disconnect between your conscious mind and how you really feel about certain obligations is starting to become problematic. Under the managerial energy of this lunar phase, consider whether these responsibilities are worth shouldering.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Saturn retrograde form a tense square under Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively, bringing up conflict within areas of responsibility and boundaries. Mercury’s transit through fiery Sagittarius strengthens our principles and willingness to speak on them, but this isn’t an excuse to start mounting a high horse. This cosmic alignment increases the likelihood of making harsh or hasty judgments.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake, a dwarf planet governing how we associate with and contribute to the world around us, forms a favorable sextile with Mercury under your sign and Sagittarius. Convictions will be strong today, and the stars point to an opportunity to use these feelings to uplift members of your immediate community or beyond. Don’t underestimate the reflective power it could have.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun forms a particularly auspicious alignment with a conjunction between the waxing gibbous Moon and Neptune retrograde under your sign and Pisces, respectively. Emotional clarity will be at an all-time high. Be sure to not brush off these gut feelings as sentimentality or over-worrying. If something feels off, then it’s worth a second look. It doesn’t hurt to check.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A square between Mercury and Saturn retrograde continues under your sign and Pisces, bringing with it greater interpersonal conflict as communicative Mercury and disciplinarian Saturn butt heads. It might be challenging to hold your tongue when necessary or, conversely, when to speak up. A deeper probe into uncomfortable feelings can offer clarity as to where you find yourself, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The ongoing square between Mercury and your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, makes communication somewhat strained or difficult. It can be especially challenging for you to seek out the appropriate avenues of support due to your stubborn streak and need to be the most helpful. But failure to identify the real source of your issues will only create a self-perpetuating cycle of need.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and the Sun’s opposition continues to challenge your ego, increasing conflict and the potential for misunderstanding. But this cosmic energy can just as easily move toward a different end of the spectrum where adapting to new ideas or thinking creatively will pay off tenfold. In either case, this has great potential to be a learning opportunity. Pay attention, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The waxing gibbous Moon’s potent conjunction with your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, in your celestial domain heightens emotions and sensitivity to the outside world. While this can serve a greater purpose when manifesting as appropriate caution, Neptune’s deceptive tendencies make it likelier to overreact by painting a situation into something it isn’t. Strong emotions don’t necessarily equate to proven fact.

