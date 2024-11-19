Daily Horoscope: November 19, 2024

The waning gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition with Venus under Cancer and Capricorn, indicating an emotional shift from self-sacrificial compassion to a more thoughtful, pragmatic approach to dealing with others. This lunar phase encourages the release of toxic or problematic behaviors, ideas, and even relationships, a process bolstered by Capricorn’s logical attitude. A harmonious trine between disciplinarian Saturn and the Moon suggests this endeavor won’t be as difficult as it seems. The cosmos points toward placing healthy boundaries not only for the sake of yourself but also for the sake of your relationships with others. Indeed, caring for yourself helps you better take care of others.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet’s transit through Mars will likely make the opposition between the waning gibbous Moon and Venus a bit more challenging for you than other Zodiac signs. There is a fine line between passion and toxicity, Aries. The stars urge you to consider why you’re so insistent on pushing past unhealthy behaviors. Is mistreatment really better than the temporary discomfort of a goodbye?

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus forms a direct opposition to the waning gibbous Moon under Capricorn and Cancer, suggesting conflict within matters of the heart or wallet. It can be difficult to be honest with yourself about what emotional or financial investments are no longer worth making, but the stars implore you to try anyway. Time is of the essence in this regard, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The most pressing celestial alignment in your forecast continues to be the direct opposition between Jupiter retrograde and Mercury, your ruling planet, under your celestial domain and Sagittarius. You don’t have to understand the revelations this cosmic standoff presented immediately, but it would be far less taxing if you just went with the flow in the meantime, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon stands off with Venus under your celestial domain and Capricorn today, swinging emotional attention toward relationships or investments that are no longer serving you the way they once did. Saying goodbye to these elements of life can be disappointing. Give yourself room to experience these emotions as they arise without letting them stunt your progress thus far.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With Mars’ ongoing transit through your sign, the cosmos is pushing you toward action and progression. Paired with the trine between your ruling celestial body, the Sun, and Neptune retrograde, now is an ideal time for following your dreams, no matter how lofty. Even the highest aspirations can be broken down into manageable steps if you’re willing to wait, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s opposition to Jupiter retrograde continues, bringing with it discoveries and ideas that you might not have considered before out of convenience, anxiety, or a mix of both. As your ruling planet eases further into a harmonious trine with Chiron retrograde under Aries, the stars suggest these revelations will be beneficial to healing from your past hurt and trauma.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet swings into a direct standoff with a waning gibbous Moon under Capricorn and Cancer, respectively. With so many elemental influences in the mix, things might feel like you’re being pulled in multiple directions during this time. The opposition of the Moon to Venus conjures conflict within matters of the heart and wallet. Follow feelings of release and transition.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun’s harmonious trine with Neptune retrograde continues in your celestial domain and Pisces, continuing a water-heavy influence over your star sign. Now is an ideal time for pursuing dreams and passions, no matter how lofty. The cosmos urges you to break down these endeavors into bite-size pieces. Believe it or not, this is more attainable than it seems, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The opposition between your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, and Mercury continues under Gemini and your celestial domain. Your ruling planet’s retrograde pattern can make progress feel stalled or stagnated, which is especially difficult with communicative, expansive Mercury in the mix. Indeed, the stars urge you to find a better balance between maintaining your inner peace and following external pursuits, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn forms an auspicious trine with the waning gibbous Moon under Pisces and Cancer, shifting emotional focus toward release and endings. These types of life transitions can be difficult to stomach at times. Still, the positive aspect between your ruling planet and the Moon provides a much-needed boost of celestial motivation to push through the discomfort. You got this, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet continues to ease into a harmonious trine with Ceres under Capricorn, highlighting innovative ways to nurture yourself or others. Look for and pursue creative ways to support both your own needs and wants and those of your immediate community. The kind of care you’re looking for likely exists somewhere outside the box of societal and interpersonal norms and expectations.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Sun’s harmonious trine with your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, continues, opening creative and imaginative pathways. Leaning on others to help keep you grounded during this time of expansion and exploration can help prevent you from losing yourself in these endeavors. Use a trusted loved one as a soundboard. Be vulnerable enough to ask for and actually accept their help.

Pisces monthly horoscope

