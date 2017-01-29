Deadmau5, The Black Madonna, Eats Everything and Others Speak Out Against the Muslim Ban

On Friday President Trump issued an executive order restricting entry to the United States from seven majority-Muslim countries, including war-torn Syria, Iraq, Iran and Somalia. Since the executive order was enacted, some green card and visa holders were barred from reentering the US and detained in airports. Mass protests broke out across the country before a federal judge in Brooklyn ordered a stay on the restrictions for those held in the airports.
As the news quickly spread across the globe, many in the nightlife world took to Twitter to express their support for the protestors and decried the new restrictions. Below, see what Scuba, Nick Catchdubs, The Black Madonna and others had to say about the issue.