Easy Baba Ganoush Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
3 large eggplants
¼ cup parsley, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish
3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for serving
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ lemon, zested and juiced
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Heat the oven to broil. Place the eggplant on a baking sheet and cook, turning as needed, until charred and blackened, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Set aside to cool, about 30 minutes.
- Remove eggplants from the bowl, reserving any residual liquid left. Peel away the burned skin. Finely chop the flesh of the eggplant and place in a medium-sized bowl. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the reserved liquid, the parsley, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and zest, and salt. Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil and more fresh parsley.
