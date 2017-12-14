Easy Baba Ganoush Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

3 large eggplants

¼ cup parsley, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for serving

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ lemon, zested and juiced

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Heat the oven to broil. Place the eggplant on a baking sheet and cook, turning as needed, until charred and blackened, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Set aside to cool, about 30 minutes. Remove eggplants from the bowl, reserving any residual liquid left. Peel away the burned skin. Finely chop the flesh of the eggplant and place in a medium-sized bowl. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the reserved liquid, the parsley, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and zest, and salt. Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil and more fresh parsley.

