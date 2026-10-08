Everything We Know About ‘Resident Evil Veronica,’ the ‘Code Veronica’ Remake

The next game in the Resident Evil franchise will be the Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake, announced on June 5th at the Summer Game Fest. While many details are still under wraps, including a release date more specific than 2027, excited audiences already have some information to mull over while they wait for more.

The name, the story so far, and where gamers can play it

The game is officially titled Resident Evil Veronica, with the “Code” apparently left behind in 2000 with the original game. According to the official website, the new name is meant to preserve the original’s “essence” while introducing new elements, including gameplay and the storyline.

Videos by VICE

The remake follows Claire Redfield, one of the main protagonists of Resident Evil 2, as she continues searching for her brother, Chris. Her search takes her to France, and instead of anything good, Claire finds the same Umbrella special forces unit that helped spread the virus through Raccoon City. Claire is captured and taken to Rockfort Island, far from an island paradise, it’s the scene of another outbreak, and Claire must fight to survive.

While the story’s details remain mysterious, the official website also explains where the game will be playable. You can wishlist Resident Evil Veronica on PlayStation, Xbox, the Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam.

Play video

How the original game fits in with the Resident Evil timeline

Veronica takes place three months after Raccoon City, as the original does. In the Resident Evil timeline, Code Veronica is the sixth game, placing it halfway through the overall mainline run of twelve games.

The franchise’s first game is Resident Evil 0, which follows Rebecca Chambers as she investigates a derailed train before the events at the Spencer mansion. Next comes Resident Evil, where players can control Jill Valentine or Chris Redfield as they explore the Spencer mansion after their teammates are forced to crash-land in the area. Resident Evil 2 introduces Claire alongside rookie cop Leon Kennedy, who come to Raccoon City for different reasons; Claire looks for her brother, while Leon reports for his first day at the Raccoon City Police Department.

Players reunite with Jill in Resident Evil 3, whose events run largely parallel to Resident Evil 2. Jill must escape the infected city while also dealing with her new best friend, Nemesis, who just wants to spend time with her by crushing her like a bug.

Play video

Resident Evil: Code Veronica takes place next, just a few months after the Raccoon City incident. Essentially, no one involved can take a breath until after Code Veronica, because the next game, Resident Evil 4, which features a tougher, gruffer Leon, doesn’t happen until six years later. Although considering how ripe the infected must be, not to mention the main characters themselves, maybe taking a deep breath isn’t such a great idea.

Hopefully, more information about the characters, setting, and release date will come soon. For now, Resident Evil fans will have to set their sights on 2027, which is at least just around the corner.