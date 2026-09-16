Fortnite V42.20 Update: Everything Coming September 17 – Collabs, Weapons and Lobby Hacks

The next Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 update arrives on September 17. From new Loot Hacks and admin panel codes to the massive Kingdom Hearts crossover, here is everything expected to be added in the v42.20 update.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite v42.20 update is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, September 17, at approximately 4 AM PT/7 AM ET. It is shaping up to be one of the biggest patches of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, as it will finally introduce several gaming collaborations teased in the original Override trailer.

Videos by VICE

The biggest addition is the Kingdom Hearts crossover featuring Sora, Riku, Kairi and Roxas. However, the update is also expected to add files connected to Ironmouse, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, PAC-MAN and potentially Persona.

Collabs and skins aren’t the only additions coming in v42.20. We are also getting a refreshed Loot Hack pool, new Lobby Hack codes and our first potential teasers for Fortnitemares 2026. Here is everything expected in the September 17 Fortnite update.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The headline addition is undoubtedly the Kingdom Hearts crossover, which introduces four Item Shop skins, a Kingdom Key Mythic and themed changes to the Island.

Here are the collaborations expected to be included in or around the v42.20 update:

Kingdom Hearts Bundle: Sora, Riku, Kairi and Roxas – September 17

Sora, Riku, Kairi and Roxas – September 17 PAC-MAN: Sidekick and Kicks – September 18

Sidekick and Kicks – September 18 Ironmouse: Icon Series skins, emotes and cosmetics – September 18

Icon Series skins, emotes and cosmetics – September 18 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: Lucy and themed cosmetics – Release date TBD

Lucy and themed cosmetics – Release date TBD Persona: Collaboration content – Release date TBD

Collaboration content – Release date TBD Five Nights at Freddy’s: Possible Fortnitemares teaser – Not confirmed

While some of these collaborations may be added to the game files with v42.20, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will all be released immediately after downtime.

New Fortnite Loot Hacks Coming September 17

Screenshot: Epic Games

The v42.20 update is also expected to refresh the weapons and items available through Loot Hacks. Sorry, Deadeye Assault Rifle fans, but the ranged weapon is reportedly being removed from the pool.

However, players will still have several long-range options, including the Reaper Sniper Rifle and Deadeye DMR. Here are the new Fortnite Loot Hacks expected after the September 17 update:

Hyperburst Pistol

Mammoth Pistol

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Deadeye DMR

FlowBerry Fizz

Rocket Ram

As always, Epic Games could make last-minute adjustments to the Loot Hack pool before the update goes live. However, the battle royale publisher actually published this image and list, so it should be final.

New Fortnite Lobby Hack Codes

Screenshot: Epic Games

Several new Fortnite Lobby Hack codes connected to upcoming collaborations have also been discovered. The following Fortnite admin panel codes will activate either on September 17, or sometime after the patch:

Lobby Hack Code Collaboration NocturneOp55N1 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners DestinyAwaits Kingdom Hearts (Discovered by dataminers) BlinkyInkyPinkyClyde PAC-MAN

We don’t currently know what rewards these Lobby Hack passwords will unlock because the codes have not yet been activated. The DestinyAwaits code is also not officially confirmed yet. According to dataminer Blortzen, the password was reportedly hidden inside a Kingdom Hearts marketing video. We should learn more once the v42.20 update is live.

New Fortnite Gummy Sprites might be added

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although Epic Games has not confirmed this yet, we are likely getting Fortnite Gummy Sprite variants in this update. The list of upcoming variants was leaked by dataminers, after they sifted through the Crown Sprite’s master method.

However, it’s also possible that we get the Holo Sprite variant, as that was also mentioned in the files. At the time of writing, Epic has not confirmed any new Fortnite Sprites coming September 17, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Popular dataminer HYPEX has also shared a breakdown of the content reportedly being added in the September 17 update. Here is the full list of content that will be coming in the v42.20 patch:

New Gameplay Items and Features

Screenshot: Epic Games

The update is expected to introduce additional Sprites and Sprite variants alongside several crossover weapons. These reportedly include Sora’s Kingdom Key, Rebecca’s Guns and Lucy’s Monowire from Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

PAC-MAN-themed gameplay will also be coming, including a maze featuring the franchise’s iconic ghosts. The official Pac-Man social media account teased the crossover’s features in a teaser trailer on their social media page.

Map and Story Changes

Screenshot: Epic Games

New storyline voice logs are reportedly being added, while Geno’s portal will continue to change and expand.The Island may also begin its transition toward Fortnite’s ninth birthday and Fortnitemares 2026.

According to HYPEX, Battlewoods will eventually be replaced by a Halloween-themed POI, while changes may appear around the location suspected to become the Five Nights at Freddy’s pizzeria.

New Rewards and Events

Screenshot: Epic Games

The update is expected to add the Sprite Mastery Back Bling and this season’s Battle Pass Super Styles. That means you can finally display your Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 sprites on your back.

A Sora Cup is also scheduled for September 18. Eligible players will reportedly be able to compete for an opportunity to unlock the Sora skin, while earning eight points will reward a themed spray.

Fortnite Ninth Birthday Event

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite’s ninth birthday celebration is expected to begin either this week or next week. The event will reportedly include:

Birthday quests

Free cosmetic rewards

A new Birthday Sprite

A redesigned Birthday Battle Bus

Epic Games has not yet confirmed the event’s exact starting date or whether it’s actually happening this year. However the above features were leaked by dataminers.

Returning Fortnite Packs

Two older cosmetic packs are also expected to return shortly after the update:

Batman Caped Crusader Pack: September 17

September 17 The Final Reckoning Pack: September 18

The Fortnite v42.20 update is scheduled to arrive on September 17 alongside the massive Kingdom Hearts crossover. Downtime should begin at approximately 4 AM PT/7 AM ET, although the update’s actual launch time will depend on how long Epic Games needs to bring the servers back online.