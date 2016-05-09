Watch Grimes Embrace Her Inner Country-Goth for “California”

Grimes dropped another video from her genius Art Angels album this morning, for the Dolly Parton-inspired opener “California.” Directed by Claire Boucher herself and her brother Mac, the video features a new, slow-building version of the song not featured on Art Angels album. Of course, the visuals are the usual dazzling aesthetic mash-ups to be expected from a Grimes video: gothic medieval fonts, stone busts, and Boucher performing as a glitzy country superstar are all coexisting here. Also: lots of comic-book outfits from Boucher. Watch the video below.

Phil Witmer wants a graphic novel adaptation of this album like, yesterday. Follow him on Twitter.