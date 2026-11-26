In Grand Theft Auto VI, some of the best cars you can steal come with an Advanced Tracker. Slow down for too long and the tracker will give the police your exact location. Here’s how to unlock the GTA 6 Advanced Tracker removal feature and register a stolen car so you can keep it.

How to Remove an Advanced Tracker in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You unlock Advanced Tracker removal in GTA 6 by completing “Photo/Shoot” in Chapter 4 and delivering the Declasse Mamba GT to Randy. Once you’ve completed “Photo/Shoot” and delivered enough cars from Randy’s Wish List, the mission to steal the Mamba GT will appear on your map.

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After you deliver the Mamba GT, wait for Randy to call and confirm the service is unlocked. You can then take a car with an Advanced Tracker to any Pay ’n’ Spray. Register it to remove the tracker and keep the car, or sell it for cash.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Here’s are the full steps to unlock Advanced Tracker removal in GTA 6:

How to Unlock GTA 6 Advanced Tracker Removal Feature

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Finish “Clonin’ Keys, Makin’ GS” in Chapter 3. This is the mission where Randy sends you to steal a Zorrusso and you unlock the Key Cloner app on your phone. Deliver cars from Randy’s Wish List. Keep turning them in until Randy contacts you about a ’64 Declasse Mamba GT. Complete “¡Dale Mamba!” Head to Leaf Links, steal the Mamba GT, and deliver it to Randy at Leonida Auto World. Wait for Randy’s follow-up call. Once he tells you Pay ’n’ Spray can handle cars with Advanced Trackers, take your car to any location and pay the registration fee to keep it.

Can Randy Remove an Advanced Tracker in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can sell eligible cars with Advanced Trackers to Randy while you’re working through his Wish List. If you’re stealing a car for yourself, the way to keep it is to register it at a Pay ’n’ Spray after the Mamba GT job and Randy’s call. Selling the car gets you cash, while registering it clears the tracker and puts the car in your name.

However, if you want to remove the advanced tracker you will need to unlock the feature by completing a portion of Randy’s Wishlist.

How to Stop an Advanced Tracker From Alerting the Police

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Use the WAiNK app to scan a car before you steal it. If the Tracker field says Advanced, set a waypoint for your drop-off before getting in. The tracker’s meter fills when you slow down, and the police get your location if it fills completely.

If you hear the warning beep, pick up speed. A freeway makes it easier to keep moving until you’re close to your destination. If you are trying to complete Randy’s Wishlist, check out our Buckingham Jubilee and Pegassi Toros GTA 6 Location guides.